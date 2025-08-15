Friday Night Football: Who’s Playing in NFL Preseason Week 2 Tonight (August 15) and How to Watch

As the countdown to the 2025 National Football League (NFL) regular season continues, fans are getting a closer look at this year’s rookie class and key roster battles. Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off tonight, Friday, August 15, with two nationally televised games, each offering intriguing storylines as teams evaluate talent ahead of final roster cuts.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matchups and how to watch them.

Game Schedule & How to Watch

Friday, Aug 15 – NFL Preseason Week 2 Games:

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+ (subscribers only)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+

Both games are available to stream through the NFL+ app for subscribers or to watch live on NFL Network.

Rookies and Quarterbacks to Watch

In Tennessee, rookie quarterback Cam Ward will get more reps after a promising debut in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. The Falcons will once again lean on backup Easton Stick, who looked sharp in the opener as Michael Penix Jr. remains sidelined. Stick’s performance could influence Atlanta’s long-term quarterback plans.

In Seattle, fans will be watching rookie wide receiver Tory Horton, who impressed last week and is now earning first-team reps. Chiefs hopefuls Tyquan Thornton and Robert Tonyan aim to cement their spots, with both needing strong performances.

What’s Ahead

This weekend features 11 more preseason games on Saturday, two on Sunday, and one on Monday night. After next week’s final preseason slate, teams get a short break before the regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, when the Eagles host the Cowboys.

