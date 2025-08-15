LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Reportedly Planning Full-Court Press to Undercut AEW, Hints Dave Meltzer

WWE Reportedly Planning Full-Court Press to Undercut AEW, Hints Dave Meltzer

WWE plans to challenge AEW by scheduling major events, like John Cena’s possible retirement match, on the same dates as AEW shows. Dave Meltzer says WWE aims to weaken AEW’s TV prospects and elevate TNA as a controllable rival, making this a calculated move to dominate the wrestling market.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 14:54:54 IST

WWE appears to be ramping up efforts to suppress rival promotion AEW, according to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer described the company’s plans as a “major full-court press” aimed at weakening AEW’s future prospects, particularly when it comes to TV rights.

From event scheduling to leveraging wrestling legends, WWE seems determined to maintain its dominance, even if it means directly disrupting AEW’s calendar.

Using Scheduling as a Weapon

One key element in WWE’s strategy is reportedly placing premium events directly opposite AEW pay-per-views. Meltzer stated WWE is even considering rescheduling Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, rumored to include John Cena’s retirement match, to coincide with AEW’s Worlds End, a major year-end show.

If this happens, Cena’s farewell bout could drastically divert viewership and media coverage from AEW’s biggest event. Meltzer noted, “Of course they want to move it. Given everything going on, that makes total sense strategically.”

TNA as a Controlled Rival?

Meltzer also suggested that WWE prefers TNA as the No. 2 promotion over AEW, simply because they can “control” it. WWE’s goal, according to him, is to push AEW out of contention before it can negotiate a stronger broadcast deal.

“They want this to be AEW’s last major contract,” Meltzer said. “Because once that new deal hits, they’re too profitable to ignore.”

Cena’s Retirement: WWE’s Trump Card

With Cena’s retirement marking the end of a 25-year legacy, WWE sees a major marketing opportunity. His farewell match could easily become one of the year’s most talked-about wrestling moments and WWE seems poised to use it to overshadow AEW’s momentum at a critical time.

This brewing war between promotions may soon define the future landscape of professional wrestling.

Tags: Dave MeltzerWWE

