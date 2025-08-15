LIVE TV
Jimmy Uso Reveals Childhood Crush on Trish Stratus and Why It Still Matters Today

WWE star Jimmy Uso revealed his first celebrity crush was Trish Stratus, calling her his childhood idol. In a podcast with Stephanie McMahon, he shared how her legacy still inspires him today. From a poster on his wall to admiration for her longevity, Trish remains a role model for Uso.

WWE star Jimmy Uso revealed his first celebrity crush was Trish Stratus (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 14:18:42 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Jimmy Uso recently shared a fun yet heartfelt revelation during an appearance on What’s Your Story?, a podcast hosted by Stephanie McMahon. Known for his powerhouse performances in the ring, Jimmy dropped his guard to talk about something more personal: his first-ever celebrity crush.

Growing up, Jimmy said he had only one poster on his bedroom wall, and it featured none other than WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

A Fan-Favorite Crush Shared by Many

When Stephanie asked him to confirm, Jimmy didn’t hesitate. “All of us,” he laughed. “Probably 80 percent of the male population here on Earth.” Trish Stratus was more than just a popular Diva at the time, she was a symbol of WWE’s golden era, mixing glamour with grit and redefining women’s wrestling for millions of fans, including a young Jimmy Uso.

From Admiration to Inspiration

What makes the confession more than just nostalgic is how Jimmy now views Trish’s career. She’s not just a crush, she’s a role model. From her unmatched work ethic to her consistent reinventions, Trish embodies the kind of longevity and dedication Jimmy strives for in his own WWE journey. That admiration planted the seed that’s still alive every time he steps into the ring.

Trish Still Steals the Show

At 49, Trish Stratus made a stunning return at the 2025 Royal Rumble and followed it with a high-profile match at Evolution 2. Her performance received thunderous applause, proving that even decades into her career, she can still own the spotlight. For Jimmy, seeing his childhood hero continue to shine only deepens his respect.

A crush may have sparked it, but it’s legacy and inspiration that keep it burning.

