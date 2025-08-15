Virat Kohli’s Independence Day Tribute to Armed Forces Wins Hearts

On India’s 79th Independence Day, cricket star Virat Kohli touched millions with a heartfelt message honouring the Indian Armed Forces. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honour the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind.”

The message quickly went viral, resonating with fans across the country and reminding everyone of the brave men and women who protect the nation’s sovereignty.

Cricketers Join the Nation in Celebration

Joining Kohli in the Independence Day spirit, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer posted a powerful image of himself on the field, with fans cheering in the background. His caption wished fellow Indians a joyful and proud celebration.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, the country’s most successful bowler, also shared his thoughts: “A day to celebrate the freedom we earned and reflect on the responsibility it carries. Grateful to those who paved the way. Wishing everyone a proud and peaceful Independence Day. #IndependenceDay.”

A day to celebrate the freedom we earned and reflect on the responsibility it carries.

Grateful to those who paved the way.

Wishing everyone a proud and peaceful Independence Day.

A Grand Ceremony and ‘Naya Bharat’ Vision

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Delhi’s Red Fort, assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma. The event included a symbolic aerial salute by the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopters, one carrying the Indian tricolour and the other the ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag, piloted by Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal.

This year’s Independence Day embraced the theme ‘Naya Bharat’, underlining the government’s mission of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, a centenary goal reflecting progress, unity, and national pride.

Honouring the Spirit of Freedom

As the tricolour soared across the skies and hearts swelled with patriotism, voices like Kohli’s reminded the nation of the true meaning behind our freedom.

