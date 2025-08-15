LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's Lake Como Wedding Week Begins

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s Lake Como Wedding Week Begins

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are set to marry on August 16, 2025, in Lake Como, Italy. Ahead of the big day, the couple enjoyed kayaking and swimming in Cernobbio. Engaged since 2023, they share a daughter, Esmé. Family and friends, including Jake Paul, are expected at the romantic ceremony.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are set to marry on August 16, 2025 (Image Creddit - X)
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are set to marry on August 16, 2025 (Image Creddit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 12:55:23 IST

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are set to say “I do” this Saturday, August 16, 2025, in the breathtaking setting of Lake Como, Italy. Before the big day, the couple enjoyed a relaxing and playful afternoon in the charming village of Cernobbio, along the lakefront. On Wednesday, August 13, the soon-to-be newlyweds were spotted kayaking, swimming, and soaking in the sun near the luxurious Villa D’Este.

Nina wore a chic navy-and-white striped two-piece swimsuit paired with stylish sunglasses, while Logan kept it casual in dark blue swim trunks. The couple looked cheerful and carefree as they held hands in the water, paddled across the lake, and shared laughs on the dock.

From Engagement to “I Do” in Lake Como

Logan and Nina’s Italian wedding location holds sentimental value, they got engaged in Lake Como in July 2023, returning now to seal their love with a ceremony in the same romantic setting. The two first met in 2022 and have shared their relationship journey openly with fans.

In true Logan Paul fashion, the WWE star and internet personality has been teasing “wedding week” updates on Instagram, giving followers a sneak peek into rehearsal dance clips and behind-the-scenes moments from their Italian celebration.

Family First: Esmé, the Heart of Their Journey

In September 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul. Logan recently shared how fatherhood transformed him, saying in a March interview, “It’s made me less selfish. Nina and Esmé come first now.”

Their upcoming ceremony is expected to include family and close friends, including Logan’s brother Jake Paul and his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam.

From internet fame to family life, Logan Paul’s journey takes a heartfelt turn as he prepares to marry Nina Agdal, surrounded by love, Lake Como’s magic, and a future that’s only just beginning.

Also Read: Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets

Tags: Logan Paul, Nina Agdal, WWE

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s Lake Como Wedding Week Begins

