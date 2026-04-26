GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Goa Board SSC Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the SSC Result 2026 today, April 26, 2026 at 5 PM to the delight of thousands of students across the state. Those who appeared for the board examinations are now able to access their results online via official portals. With more than 20,000 candidates sitting for the exams, held on a single shift in March, the provisional marksheets will be available for download online while original certificates will be received later via individual schools.

Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Released

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC Result 2026 today, April 26, 2026 at 5 PM. The board officials confirmed at the press conference that the results will be available online immediately after the announcement. The release is in sync with the board’s academic calendar for 2026.

Goa Board SSC Result 2026: Where to Look for Results? Direct Link

So where can you go to check the results of the board exams? The provisional marksheets are available online at the following portals:

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

Download the provisional marksheets and print them out. Keep your login details, including date of birth and seat number, handy for a smooth login experience.

How to Download Goa Class 10 Result 2026 Online & through DigiLocker (Step-by-Step Process)

To download the SSC Result 2026 online, we have provided the step-by-step process below:

Open the official website , gbshse.in

Click on the “SSC Result 2026” button

Please input the seat number, school index and date of birth

Click the submit button

View and download the SSC Result 2026

Students can also get their SSC Result 2026 through SMS by typing:

GOA10 SEAT NUMBER and sending to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242, or

GB10 SEAT NUMBER and sending to 54242.

Goa SSC Result 2026 Details: Pass Mark, Grading System and Marksheet Details

In the online marksheet, you will see the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks and pass/fail status. It is important to double-check the marksheet to see that the information is correct and notify the school if there are any errors in the marksheet. Please note, the marksheet is provisional and the official certificates will be provided at a later date. The board uses a similar grading system and the student should have at least the minimum passing marks as mandated by the GBSHSE.

Goa Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Toppers, Pass Percentage and Latest Updates

A total of 20,659 students appeared in the SSC exams this year. 10,819 were boys, 9,840 were girls, and about 600 students were from the CWSN category. While the official pass percentage for 2026 has not been announced yet, it was 95.35% in 2025 when 17,961 students succeeded. Toppers, district-wise performances and other details are to be released soon, in the coming weeks.

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