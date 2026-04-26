GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Goa SSC Result 2026 declared at 5 PM. Students can check Class 10 scores online and download provisional marksheets now.

Goa SSC Result 2026 declared at 5 PM. (Photo: AI)
Goa SSC Result 2026 declared at 5 PM. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 26, 2026 18:03:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Goa Board SSC Result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the SSC Result 2026 today, April 26, 2026 at 5 PM to the delight of thousands of students across the state. Those who appeared for the board examinations are now able to access their results online via official portals. With more than 20,000 candidates sitting for the exams, held on a single shift in March, the provisional marksheets will be available for download online while original certificates will be received later via individual schools.

Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Released

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC Result 2026 today, April 26, 2026 at 5 PM. The board officials confirmed at the press conference that the results will be available online immediately after the announcement. The release is in sync with the board’s academic calendar for 2026.

Goa Board SSC Result 2026: Where to Look for Results? Direct Link

So where can you go to check the results of the board exams? The provisional marksheets are available online at the following portals:

You Might Be Interested In

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

Download the provisional marksheets and print them out. Keep your login details, including date of birth and seat number, handy for a smooth login experience.

How to Download Goa Class 10 Result 2026 Online & through DigiLocker (Step-by-Step Process)

To download the SSC Result 2026 online, we have provided the step-by-step process below:

Open the official website ,  gbshse.in

Click on the “SSC Result 2026” button

Please input the seat number, school index and date of birth

Click the submit button

View and download the SSC Result 2026

Students can also get their SSC Result 2026 through SMS by typing:

GOA10 SEAT NUMBER and sending to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242, or

GB10 SEAT NUMBER and sending to 54242.

Goa SSC Result 2026 Details: Pass Mark, Grading System and Marksheet Details

In the online marksheet, you will see the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks and pass/fail status. It is important to double-check the marksheet to see that the information is correct and notify the school if there are any errors in the marksheet. Please note, the marksheet is provisional and the official certificates will be provided at a later date. The board uses a similar grading system and the student should have at least the minimum passing marks as mandated by the GBSHSE.

Goa Board SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Toppers, Pass Percentage and Latest Updates

A total of 20,659 students appeared in the SSC exams this year. 10,819 were boys, 9,840 were girls, and about 600 students were from the CWSN category. While the official pass percentage for 2026 has not been announced yet, it was 95.35% in 2025 when 17,961 students succeeded. Toppers, district-wise performances and other details are to be released soon, in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Is NEET Admit Card 2026 Released on 26 April 2026? NTA Postponed NEET UG Hall Ticket; Check Official Updated Date, Time, Steps to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GBSHSE resultGBSHSE SSC Result downloadGoa BoardGoa Board Class 10 resultGoa Board Class 10 ResultsGoa Board Class 10 Results scorecardGoa SSC Result 2026SSC result Goa link

RELATED News

NEET Admit Card 2026 OUT Soon: NTA to Release UG Admit Card Today at neet.nta.nic.in; NEET Hall Ticket Link, Steps to Download, Exam Date, Time

UPTET 2026 Notification Out, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Fee and How To Apply Online

PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

KCET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Official Website, Details, Steps To Download

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Suspicious Brother Catches Sister In A Compromising Position With Maternal Uncle Deep In A Jungle, Abuses Her, Beats Up Uncle: ‘Tune Dhokha Diya’

‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement: Landmark Pact Boosting Exports, Reducing Tariffs, And Strengthening Bilateral Relations

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Big Blow To Brazil! Real Madrid Star Set To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Due To Serious Injury: Report

What Is The New Solar Policy In Maharashtra? Govt Plans Tax On Rooftop Power, Higher Bills And What It Means For Consumers

‘BJP Will Hunt Down Goons And Rapists’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On TMC Ahead Of West Bengal Election Phase Two, Says Young Women Going Missing Under ‘Jungle Raj’

Heatwave Alert: These Home Remedies Can Save Your Skin From Summer Damage

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now
GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now
GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now
GBSHSE SSC Result 2026 OUT: Goa Board Class 10 Results Released Online At Official Websites, Check And Download Scorecard Now

QUICK LINKS