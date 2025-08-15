LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets

Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets

Logan Paul continues his rise in WWE with a major upcoming match against John Cena. Rumors swirl about YouTube star MrBeast joining him in the ring, while JBL jokes he’d fight both Paul brothers for USD 250 million. WWE’s blend of pop culture and wrestling is heating up in 2025.

Logan Paul (Image Credit - X)
Logan Paul (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 12:27:35 IST

Logan Paul has completely rewritten the playbook for celebrity crossovers in WWE. From his early days as a YouTube star to becoming a true WWE main event player, Paul’s combination of athleticism and charisma has captured the attention of wrestling fans worldwide. Now, he’s set for one of the biggest singles matches of his career, a showdown against WWE icon John Cena later this month. With momentum on his side, all eyes are on Logan as he continues to make waves in the squared circle.

Logan Paul’s WWE Breakthrough

Logan’s transition into WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. While many celebrities have struggled to earn fan respect in wrestling, Paul has earned it through hard work, impressive in-ring skills, and memorable promos. His upcoming bout with Cena is poised to be a defining moment that could cement his status as a bona fide WWE star rather than just a celebrity guest.

Mr Beast’s WWE Hint Sparks Buzz

Logan’s partnership with KSI, who scored a viral moment with an RKO at WrestleMania, showed the power of celebrity in WWE. Now, YouTube megastar Mr Beast, who collaborates with Paul on the PRIME snack brand, has dropped hints about possibly stepping into WWE. During a 2024 podcast, when asked if he would join WWE, Mr Beast replied with a mysterious “spoilers.” This tease has fans buzzing about what could be the biggest YouTube crossover in wrestling history.

JBL Challenges the Paul Brothers

Not to be outdone, WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently joked on the What Were They Thinking podcast that he would take on Logan and Jake Paul for USD 250 million. JBL praised the Paul brothers for shaking up WWE and welcomed the opportunity for a high-profile showdown.

With Logan Paul’s meteoric rise, an epic Cena match looming, and Mr Beast’s teased entry, WWE’s blend of sports entertainment and pop culture is hotter than ever in 2025.

Also Read: How to Watch AAA Triplemanía XXXIII: Full Card, Free Streams, and WWE Stars in Action

Tags: Logan PaulWWE

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets
Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets
Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets
Logan Paul’s WWE Journey: Big Matches, Surprise Teases, and Million-Dollar Bets

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?