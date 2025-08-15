LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How to Watch AAA Triplemanía XXXIII: Full Card, Free Streams, and WWE Stars in Action

AAA Triplemanía XXXIII, held August 16 in Mexico City, features top Lucha Libre and WWE stars in high-stakes matches like the AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way. Fans can watch for free on YouTube worldwide or via Space, Azteca 7, and HBO Max in Mexico, with commentary by Corey Graves, JBL, and Marcelo Rodriguez.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 11:58:52 IST

The biggest event on the Lucha Libre calendar is here! AAA Triplemanía XXXIII will take place on August 16, 2025, in Mexico City, kicking off at 9:00 PM Eastern / 6:00 PM Pacific. With WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA, global interest in the event has skyrocketed and the best part is that the fans can watch it for free through various platforms.

Triplemanía XXXIII: Full Match Card

Triplemanía XXXIII features an action-packed lineup with top-tier talent from both AAA and WWE. Here’s the final card:

  • AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way: El Hijo del Vikingo (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee
  • AAA Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Angel & Berto (C) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown
  • Mixed Trios Match: Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonough & Raquel Rodriguez)
  • Reina de Reinas Championship Triple Threat: Flammer (C) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya
  • Latin American Championship: El Mesías (C) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
  • Copa Bardahl Match: A Rumble-style match with timed entries, but eliminations by pinfall. While the lineup is unannounced, past winners like Octagon Jr. may return.

Where and How to Watch It for Free

For fans in Mexico, Triplemanía will be broadcast on Space, Azteca 7, and HBO Max. A valid cable or streaming subscription is needed.

Fans in the U.S. and worldwide can stream it for free on YouTube via WWE En Español and the WWE main YouTube channel.

WWE Commentary and Crossover Appeal

The commentary team features Corey Graves and JBL, who has strong ties to AAA’s legacy. Spanish commentary will be handled by Marcelo Rodriguez, known for his energetic Lucha Libre coverage. With crossover stars like Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee, this year’s event promises global fireworks.

Tags: AAAWWE

