Conor McGregor Missing from UFC Roster: Is Retirement Inevitable?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fans are once again speculating about Conor McGregor’s future, as the Irish fighter appears to have been removed from the UFC’s active roster, according to UFC Roster Watch. The timing has raised eyebrows, coming just days before UFC 319. Although McGregor recently celebrated his 37th birthday, his next fight remains uncertain, if it happens at all.

A Delayed Comeback That Never Came

McGregor was initially scheduled to return in UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, following their stint as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. However, the fight never materialized, reportedly due to a fractured toe suffered by McGregor. That cancellation marked yet another delay in his long-awaited return, keeping fans guessing.

His last Octagon appearance was at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken ankle during the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, giving Poirier the 2–1 edge in their rivalry. Since then, McGregor has remained largely inactive, both physically and officially, within the promotion.

Still Loud Outside the Cage

Despite his absence from fighting, McGregor has maintained a strong media presence. He’s voiced support for the UFC’s new deal with Paramount, pointed to his record-breaking PPV numbers, and continued to taunt current stars like Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. He’s also been busy with business ventures and legal issues, including his investment in BKFC.

Talks of a UFC event at The White House in 2026 seemed to rekindle his interest in a comeback, but with his name missing from the active roster, fans are left wondering if that dream has died.

Retirement or Reinvention?

While no official retirement has been announced, McGregor’s disappearance from the roster could signal the end of an era. Whether it’s a strategic pause, an administrative oversight, or a quiet exit, one thing is clear: the UFC feels different without “The Notorious” front and center.

