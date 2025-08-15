LIVE TV
Home > Sports > China Hosts ‘Robot Olympics’ to Showcase AI Power and Global Innovation

China’s World Humanoid Robot Games saw 280 teams from 16 nations compete in sports like football and table tennis, showcasing AI progress. With major funding and public interest, China aims to lead in robotics, despite challenges, using such events to refine real-world robotic applications.

China’s World Humanoid Robot Games saw 280 teams from 16 nations compete (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 09:25:24 IST

China has launched its own version of the Olympics, however for robots. The World Humanoid Robot Games, a three-day international event, kicked off with 280 teams from 16 countries, competing in sports like football, table tennis, and track and field. Held in Beijing, the event aims to spotlight China’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics.

More Than Just Sports: Real-World Robot Challenges

Beyond sporting events, robots are also tackling practical tasks, including medicine sorting, material handling, and cleaning services—skills designed to simulate real-world applications. The competition includes teams from universities, startups, and private tech enterprises. Notable participants include Chinese robotics companies like Unitree and Fourier, alongside international teams from the United States, Germany, and Brazil.

China’s drive to lead the AI and robotics race comes amid challenges like an ageing population and slowing economic growth. To fuel innovation, the government has injected over USD 20 billion in subsidies into the sector and plans to launch a 1 trillion Yuan (USD 137 billion) fund to support AI startups.

Public Attention Grows Despite Setbacks

This event follows a series of high-profile robot showcases, including a controversial robot marathon, where several robots broke down mid-race, sparking doubts about current capabilities. Still, many in the industry see these challenges as part of the innovation process.

According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, growing public interest at recent robotics conferences shows that AI is resonating beyond government policy, engaging young talent, investors, and future users alike.

Why Football Matters in Robotics

In the football segment, robots designed by Booster Robotics are being tested by a team from Tsinghua University. According to the company’s chief scientist Zhao Mingguo, football provides a rich environment to refine perception, decision-making, and control systems, key components for real-world automation in homes and factories.

These competitions, once seen as novelty, are now serious stepping stones in shaping the future of intelligent machines.

