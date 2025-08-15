Cricket and Country: Indian Players Unite to Celebrate Independence Day 2025

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day today (August 15), the spirit of freedom and patriotism resonates not only through the streets and monuments however also across the cricketing community. Just like the nation’s long and determined journey to independence in 1947, cricket too is built on courage, teamwork, and relentless effort. On this significant day, the Indian cricket fraternity came together to express pride, unity, and hope for the nation.

Cricket Icons Share Their Patriotism Online

Team India head coach and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, known for his passionate nationalism both on and off the field, shared a powerful message on social media. Accompanying a post with the Indian tricolour, he wrote:

“My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind,” highlighting the deep connection between sports and national pride.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined in, wishing fellow citizens a happy Independence Day and reminding everyone of the unity that binds the nation together—both on the pitch and off it.

Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Our freedom was hard-earned; our duty is to keep it alive — in spirit, in action, and in unity.

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/3tporvuzZ0 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 14, 2025

On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of.

Wishing you a Happy #IndependenceDay ! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sgt25xe3PB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2025

IPL Teams Add a Creative Touch

It wasn’t just the players—IPL franchises too joined the celebrations. Teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore shared creative, tricolour-themed posts across their social platforms. From animated videos to heartfelt captions, their posts added a festive and inclusive flair to the day, reaching millions of cricket fans across the country.

A Nation United on and off the Field

While the cricketing world was celebrating online, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the day by hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. In his address, he reaffirmed India’s stance on national security, stating that the country will not tolerate any support for terrorism.

As the country celebrates its freedom, the heartfelt tributes from the cricketing community remind us that patriotism extends far beyond politics, uniting players, fans, and citizens in one proud voice: Jai Hind.

