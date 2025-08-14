LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena Reveals Shocking Truth About Final WWE Opponent During Tonight Show Appearance

John Cena is in the process of retiring in the WWE world and the name of his final opponent is still strongly under wraps. Cena recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed it all.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 21:59:03 IST

John Cena is almost at the end of his legendary WWE career but the details of his last match remain to be a secret. As the fans continue to speculate on who will be next in the ring to face his beatings Cena has himself come out to say it is up to the WWE creative team.

Final WWE Opponent Still a Mystery

Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about future projects, including the second season of Peacemaker that will be available next week, Thursday, August 21, on HBO Max. Naturally, the conversation was switched to the theme of his WWE retirement tour and the inevitability of the end of his wrestling career.

“There are just 11 dates remaining before Cena dons the jorts for the final time, with his last match reportedly happening this December in his hometown of Boston. When it comes to who he’s going to wrestle, if there’s anyone he personally has in mind,” Jimmy Fallon asked.

“No, no. I never work that way,” Cena replied. I guess I have just always been sort of a reliable person, showing up, and doing what I am asked. And I really want this tour to be, not only special, it’ll always be special for me because [the fans] are out there, I want it to be special for the business. I have always wanted to leave WWE better than I met it. So whichever they feel is right to access that energy, man, I am alright with that.”

Upcoming WWE Matches and Showdowns

The next WWE match that Cena is going to visit is planned on Sunday, August 31, as he is going to fight with Logan Paul at clash in Paris. Fans also would like to see a big fight with the returning Brock Lesnar next month in Indianapolis at a Premium Live Event not yet announced.

Given what Cena said it appears he wants to push a full-time WWE star to main event and retire. He wants to leave the company on a high note and by giving them a large platform to perform, he wants to build the next generation of main-event talent.

Passing the Torch to WWE’s Next Generation

WWE has a vast pool of main-event quality talent which is one of the reasons why Cena chose to take a break this year. Speaking of his own early career he stated, “I also recall being a young kid back in 2002 and thinking I would never get a chance. And when I did, I came up with like a young hungry class. And I think, the longer I stay around, the more I am just robbing time of those young men who have the opportunity of being the next chance to do something. It is time to move.” Even if Cena admitted a few years ago that he feels a bit slower and less strong in the ring, his match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam demonstrated that he still has got the skills and charisma that the fans have loved him for over the years.

Even though Cena has confessed in recent years that he feels a little slower and weaker in the ring, his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam was proof that he still has the abilities and charisma that fans have come to love him for the last many years. His retirement is the end of an era but it also has a good legacy to the future stars in WWE.

