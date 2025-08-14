LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas – Release Date, Prices, And Packages

WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas – Release Date, Prices, And Packages

WrestleMania 42 will ignite Las Vegas in April next year and the tickets will be available in September this year. The event will spill over two nights on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium and fans will have the opportunity to purchase ticket packages, pre-sale, as well as exclusive Priority Passes with VIP experiences via WWE partner On Location.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas - Release Date, Prices, and Packages (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 21:39:41 IST

WrestleMania 42 is already preparing to invade Las Vegas next April and the WWE has affirmed the beginning of ticket sales in September. Wrestling fans all over the world are already putting dates in their calendars of what is going to be another thrilling two-night wrestling event.

WrestleMania 42 dates and ticket sales details

The mega show will be held on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, in a state-of-the-art brand-new venue Allegiant Stadium. WWE will release two-day ticket packages starting Wednesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) through Ticketmaster.

To keep their fans on their toes, eager fans can already enroll to get notifications on pre-sale opportunities to WrestleMania 42, providing them with an early chance at grabbing their seats to the mega wrestling event.

Priority Passes with exclusive perks

WWE is going to sell the official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes to its partners On Location to the fans who desire to see the VIP treatment. These packages fall under premium packages, which also contain good seats, hospitality events featuring Superstar meet-and-greets and exclusive photo sessions among other special features.

Supporters are able to make deposits within the moment to ensure that they have the right to these packages before they enter the general market. This is a step that will allow die-hard fans to secure their spot at the “Showcase of Immortals” years in advance.

Change of venue from New Orleans to Las Vegas

The first announcement of WrestleMania 42 was made by WWE that it will take place in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The company, however, in June announced that the plans would alter significantly and the event would be moved to Las Vegas.

The shift was after the record-breaking success of WrestleMania 41 that was held in Sin City earlier this year. The event broke several company records and WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority soon announced another major wrestling weekend in the city.

Las Vegas history and future WrestleMania plans

WrestleMania 42 will be the third time that Las Vegas will be hosting the biggest annual event by WWE. The relocation to Allegiant Stadium is also an additional confirmation that the city is evolving into a significant place of sports and entertainment.

New Orleans is getting next year Money in the Bank Premium Live Event instead of WrestleMania 42. WWE has also pledged the city with another WrestleMania in the future but the year is still to be announced.

The ticket sales and Priority Pass opportunities, the feeling of its Las Vegas revival all add to the fact that WrestleMania 42 is considered one of the most anticipated events in the WWE history. The date when the tickets will be released in September will be closely monitored by fans.

Tags: Allegiant Stadium, WrestleMania, WrestleMania 42, WWE

