LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’

Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’

At his presentation, 18 year old Argentine Franco Mastantuono, the newest player to join Real Madrid, stole the show by saying that Lionel Messi was the greatest player in the world, a clear allusion to the Barcelona icon.

There is already a sense of anticipation surrounding the Real Madrid summer because of his skill and his outspoken admiration for Lionel Messi.
There is already a sense of anticipation surrounding the Real Madrid summer because of his skill and his outspoken admiration for Lionel Messi.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 21:23:54 IST

In their recent acquisition of Franco Mastantuono, an 18 year old Argentine midfielder, Real Madrid has shot up the headlines as the young lad made a splash in his first moments in his new club, especially in his statement at his unveiling. Officially, he signed on his 18 th birthday in Madrid, but Mastantuono described his idol in glowing terms, saying he was Lionel Messi, who “Has always been the best player alive”, fulfilling an impressive assessment considering that Messi was and remains Real Madrid lifetime foe.

Franco Mastantuono’s career 

The son of a football legend, Mastantuono is already history when he became the most expensive recruit of his club after moving to Real with a deal worth of 63.2 million euros, becoming the first Argentine signing, since the departure of Angel Di Maria, in 2014. Expectations are sky high with a resume that includes just over 64 appearances, 10 goals and 7 assists at River Plate and also the honour of being the youngest ever competitive match player, in the history of Argentina.

‘To me it’s always Messi’

He also felt both national pride and pride of humility at his press conference, ‘It is Messi to me. I am argentinian” he said, then added again his determination of staying in Real Madrid and was thankful to coach Xabi Alonso who made that fateful call. He also spoke of his dreams when he was a young boy wanting to fit into the tactical play of the club with an eye on a place in the Argentina team in 2026 World Cup.

Jersey number in Real Madrid

Mastantuono will play under the number 30 jersey(the same number he used in River Plate) and will be automatically registered in Castilla so as to maintain a place in the first team list of Real. He joins Real as part of a tide of summer signings which show no sign of any change in the club tradition of spending big on emerging stars. His mix of technical prowess, bravado and relative maturity means that the arrival of Mastantuono could not only give the team a sports surge, but also something to write home about. Will his approval of Messi bring top aimed publicity or liabilities? It remains to be seen but this much is clear, the newest wunderkind in Real Madrid has himself made a score off the pitch already.

Also Read: Joan Garcia Captures His Barcelona shot!

Tags: Franco MastantuonoLaligalionel messireal madrid

RELATED News

WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas – Release Date, Prices, And Packages
Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Earns From IPL And Domestic Cricket
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard
Joan Garcia Captures His Barcelona shot!
Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Drama Due To Teammate’s Blunder- Watch

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?