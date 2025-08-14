The off field saga in Barcelona explodes only several hours before the start of the season of LaLiga. This is because the club has now been granted official confirmation by the LaLiga Medical Committee, that Marc Andre ter Stegen back injury should indeed be classified as a long term injury. The decision means that Barcelona can now sign their new goalkeeper, Joan Garcia in time to play in their match against Mallorca on Saturday, a tight deadline due to Financial Fair Play rule.

The Ter Stegen saga

The tug of war between the club and the captain was boiled up earlier this month. Although in order to free up salary cap space Ter Stegen was to classify his injury as long term and initially refused to sign the official medical report the document that Barcelona was to file. The club was in retaliation stripped of his captaincy and a disciplinary action was started. It was only weeks later and under pressure and scuttlebutt that Ter Stegen agreed to sign the papers and reclaim his armband freeing up the registration of Garcica. To Joan Garcia, being transferred to Barcelona club is the dream come true and more. The 25 million bringing reinforcements to Barca comes under the serious suspicion of scrutiny as GarcIa maintains that he bears him no personal animosity towards Ter Stegen and that the transfer of the latter has acted as a step closer in his career as well as in his personal lives.

Barcelona and registration saga

But this defrosting of registration space only forms part of the puzzle of Barcelona. Other signings such as Marcus Rashford and Wojciech Szczesny are hung up in the air due to the club financial complexities as well as FFP that continue feeling the strain. Barcelona also hopes to raise revenue through sale of the VIP boxes and also by assuring the board members of the registrations with the closing transfer window. Overall, Barcelona has almost gone through a registration crisis at least at the moment. The fortunes of the early season will be determined by whether the bond between Ter Stegen and the club is still there or not, as well as whether other stars will have their paperwork completed before the deadline.

