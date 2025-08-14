Wayne Rooney Claps Back at Tom Brady: ‘You Don’t Understand Football’

Wayne Rooney has hit back at NFL icon Tom Brady following comments that questioned his commitment during his brief tenure as Birmingham City manager. The former Manchester United and England captain took over in October 2023 but won only two of 15 matches before being dismissed. The club was eventually relegated to League One.

Brady’s Remarks Draw Fire

Brady, who is a minority owner at Birmingham City, expressed concern in the recent documentary Built in Birmingham: Brady and The Blues. In a widely shared clip, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted, “I’m a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic. I mean, I don’t know, I don’t have great instincts on that.”

Rooney quickly addressed the criticism, arguing that Brady lacked the insight to fairly assess his approach to managing a football club.

Rooney Pushes Back: “This Isn’t the NFL”

“Tom came in once—on the day before a game, which is typically a lighter session anyway,” Rooney said. “I don’t think he really understood football at the time—maybe he does now. But what he does know is hard work, which is why his comments were disappointing.”

Rooney highlighted the stark contrast in demands between the NFL and football: “NFL players train for three months a year. Football doesn’t stop. It’s a different beast.”

Respect Remains, Despite the Disagreement

Despite the public spat, Rooney still praised Brady as “one of the greatest athletes of all time.” He also shared optimism about Birmingham City’s progress since his departure, with the club now back in the Championship.

Rooney concluded by wishing the team well, admitting that while his chapter ended in frustration, he’s rooting for their continued rise.

