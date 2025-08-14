Bengals’ Shemar Stewart and Lucas Patrick Clash After Joe Burrow Bump in Practice

After 14 practices, the Cincinnati Bengals saw their first on-field altercation on August 13 when rookie Shemar Stewart accidentally bumped franchise quarterback Joe Burrow during a drill. Stewart, rushing from the left side, lost his balance and inadvertently sent Burrow to the ground. The contact sparked a heated scuffle between Stewart and offensive guard Lucas Patrick, who stepped up to defend Burrow.

First Scuffle of Training Camp Erupts After QB Contact

Center Ted Karras described the moment as a “needed response,” adding it wasn’t serious enough to halt practice. No injuries were reported, and the Bengals expect this kind of intensity during camp to fuel their competitive edge.

Protecting the Franchise QB Remains Priority

There’s a strong, unspoken rule in the NFL: quarterbacks should not be hit by teammates during practice, especially a star like Burrow, who has battled injuries before. Both Karras and Patrick emphasized the importance of protecting No. 9.

Patrick said, “Gotta protect No. 9, starts with me up front. I gotta play better and protect better, but you can’t let No. 9 get hit.” While Stewart declined to comment, teammates praised his talent but stressed the need for controlled aggression to avoid future incidents.

Camp Intensity Expected, Team Moving Forward

Patrick and Karras praised Stewart’s speed and skill, calling him a challenge to practice against. They believe the scuffle will be quickly forgotten as the team focuses on refining its game.

The Bengals have a day off on August 14 before returning for two practices on August 15, preparing for their preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders on August 18, airing on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” The team hopes the competitive energy from camp will carry over into the season.

