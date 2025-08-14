Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Saved His Job: ‘I’d Be Just Another Coach Without Him’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has nothing but praise and gratitude for Stephen Curry, whom he credits as the driving force behind his coaching success. On a recent episode of The Glue Guys podcast, Kerr openly admitted that his long tenure in Golden State wouldn’t have been possible without Curry.

“I’m well aware the reason I’m still here is because Steph Curry is still here,” Kerr said. “If I didn’t have Steph, I would have lasted a few years like every other coach and then moved on.”

A Dynasty Built on Trust and Talent

Hired in 2014 with no prior head coaching experience, Kerr took over a talented but unproven Warriors team. Curry’s meteoric rise to superstardom quickly silenced any doubts, as the duo sparked a dynasty—winning four NBA titles and redefining modern basketball with their unselfish, high-paced style.

Kerr highlighted the value of Curry’s consistent leadership: “I’m incredibly lucky to have this partnership. Steph provides this stability that just makes everybody’s job easier.”

In a league where coaching jobs come and go quickly, Kerr’s longevity is rare and he knows Curry is the key reason his job has remained secure.

Steph’s Greatness Fuels the Franchise

At 37 years old, Curry still plays at an elite level, averaging 24.7 points, 6.4 assists, and shooting nearly 40 percent from three over his career. His longevity and influence have helped transform the Warriors into a powerhouse, now valued at over USD 9.1 billion.

Chasing One More Championship Together

Despite the years, Curry remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous players—and the Warriors are still contenders. For Kerr, each season alongside Curry is not only a chance to win, but to further solidify their place as one of the greatest coach-player duos in basketball history.

Also Read: NBA Approves USD 6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro