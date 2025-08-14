LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro

NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro

The NBA has approved the USD 6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by Bill Chisholm. Chisholm will become the new team governor, while outgoing owner Wyc Grousbeck remains CEO until 2028. The sale marks a new era for the 18-time NBA champions.

The NBA has approved the USD 6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by Bill Chisholm (Image Credit - X)
The NBA has approved the USD 6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by Bill Chisholm (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 15:36:00 IST

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Board of Governors has officially approved the sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by Bill Chisholm, with the transaction expected to close shortly. The deal, reportedly valued at USD 6.1 billion, marks the second-highest sale price for a U.S. sports franchise—trailing only the USD 10 billion valuation of the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.

Chisholm’s group will initially acquire at least 51 percent ownership of the franchise, with a contractual agreement to buy out the remaining minority shareholders by 2028 at a USD 7.3 billion valuation.

Bill Chisholm to Become New Celtics Governor

Once the deal is finalized, Bill Chisholm is expected to take over as the Celtics’ governor, leading the team’s ownership group. Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and lifelong Celtics fan, is the co-founder and managing partner of STG Partners, a California-based private equity firm.

Outgoing governor Wyc Grousbeck will remain involved through 2028, serving as alternate governor and CEO during the transition period. Under NBA rules, Grousbeck must maintain a minimum 15% ownership stake to retain an official role in the organization beyond that.

A New Chapter for a Historic Franchise

The Boston Celtics were originally purchased by Boston Basketball Partners LLC, led by Grousbeck, for USD 360 million in 2002. Under that ownership, the Celtics reclaimed their position atop the NBA hierarchy, winning championships in 2008 and 2024 — with the latter marking their record 18th title.

With Chisholm now poised to guide the franchise into its next chapter, fans can expect continued investment in both the team and its championship legacy. The sale not only marks a significant business milestone but also signals a renewed vision for one of basketball’s most storied franchises.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Preview (August 15): McIntyre Speaks, Tag Team Chaos, and Clash in Paris Build-Up

Tags: Bill Chisholmnba

RELATED News

WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas – Release Date, Prices, And Packages
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’
Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Earns From IPL And Domestic Cricket
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard
Joan Garcia Captures His Barcelona shot!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro
NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro
NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro
NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?