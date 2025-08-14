NBA Approves USD $6.1 Billion Sale of Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm-Led Gro

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Board of Governors has officially approved the sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by Bill Chisholm, with the transaction expected to close shortly. The deal, reportedly valued at USD 6.1 billion, marks the second-highest sale price for a U.S. sports franchise—trailing only the USD 10 billion valuation of the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.

Chisholm’s group will initially acquire at least 51 percent ownership of the franchise, with a contractual agreement to buy out the remaining minority shareholders by 2028 at a USD 7.3 billion valuation.

Bill Chisholm to Become New Celtics Governor

Once the deal is finalized, Bill Chisholm is expected to take over as the Celtics’ governor, leading the team’s ownership group. Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and lifelong Celtics fan, is the co-founder and managing partner of STG Partners, a California-based private equity firm.

Outgoing governor Wyc Grousbeck will remain involved through 2028, serving as alternate governor and CEO during the transition period. Under NBA rules, Grousbeck must maintain a minimum 15% ownership stake to retain an official role in the organization beyond that.

A New Chapter for a Historic Franchise

The Boston Celtics were originally purchased by Boston Basketball Partners LLC, led by Grousbeck, for USD 360 million in 2002. Under that ownership, the Celtics reclaimed their position atop the NBA hierarchy, winning championships in 2008 and 2024 — with the latter marking their record 18th title.

With Chisholm now poised to guide the franchise into its next chapter, fans can expect continued investment in both the team and its championship legacy. The sale not only marks a significant business milestone but also signals a renewed vision for one of basketball’s most storied franchises.

