Home > Sports > WWE SmackDown Preview (August 15): McIntyre Speaks, Tag Team Chaos, and Clash in Paris Build-Up

WWE SmackDown (August 15) goes live from Boston with major stars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Tiffany Stratton. Drew McIntyre will address his attack on Rhodes, teasing a Clash in Paris showdown. Tag matches, including DIY vs. Street Profits, promise an action-packed night.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 14:58:20 IST

With Clash in Paris just weeks away, WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns on August 15 with a loaded lineup and rising tensions. Broadcasting live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the show promises significant storyline developments, key matches, and the potential announcement of new bouts for the upcoming premium live event.

A star-studded lineup is advertised, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu. With all eyes on the build to Paris, each superstar is expected to play a crucial role in Friday’s drama.

McIntyre to Address Vicious Attack on Cody Rhodes

One of the most talked-about moments heading into SmackDown is Drew McIntyre’s brutal assault on Cody Rhodes during the August 8 episode. The shocking attack has fueled speculation of an imminent WWE Championship match between the two at Clash in Paris.

McIntyre is scheduled to address his actions for the first time this Friday. Fans can anticipate a heated promo segment and, likely, a physical confrontation with Rhodes, as WWE continues to escalate one of its most personal rivalries of the year.

Tag Team Action Brings the Heat

The in-ring action will feature two major tag team contests. The Miz & Carmelo Hayes are set to team up once again, this time against opponents yet to be revealed. Their pairing has drawn interest as a fresh alliance that could shake up the tag division.

Also scheduled is DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) — a clash that blends pure athleticism with long-standing tag team chemistry.

How to Watch SmackDown – August 15

  • Date: Friday, August 15
  • Time: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT
  • Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA
  • Broadcast: USA Network

SmackDown is full steam ahead toward Clash in Paris, and this week’s show could be a game-changer.

