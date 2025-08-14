Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista Joins ‘Road House 2’ and ‘Highlander’ Reboot in New Action-Packed Roles

American actor and retired professional wrestler Dave Bautista’s Hollywood run shows no signs of slowing down as he signs on for two major projects with Amazon MGM Studios: Highlander and Road House 2. According to Deadline, Bautista will play The Kurgan, the primary villain in the upcoming Highlander reboot, originally portrayed by Clancy Brown in the 1986 cult classic.

Directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick), the film also stars Henry Cavill and will be produced by Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, Neal H. Moritz, and 87Eleven Entertainment.

Bautista Cast as Iconic Villain in ‘Highlander’ Reboot

Dave Bautista’s portrayal of The Kurgan promises a fierce and menacing take on one of fantasy cinema’s most legendary villains. The reboot of Highlander aims to revive the cult franchise with a modern edge, backed by Stahelski’s action expertise and Cavill’s star power.

As an Immortal warrior set on eliminating others like him, The Kurgan is a role that matches Bautista’s physical presence and growing acting range — a clear sign that this reboot is leaning into gritty, high-stakes storytelling.

Action Continues in ‘Road House 2’ with Jake Gyllenhaal

In Road House 2, Bautista will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who reprises his role as Dalton, a former UFC fighter turned roadhouse bouncer in the Florida Keys. While Bautista’s character has yet to be revealed, his inclusion suggests more brutal clashes and tension-filled showdowns.

The sequel is directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody) and written by Will Beall. It’s being produced by Atlas Entertainment and Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions.

From WWE Ring to Blockbuster Films

Bautista last appeared in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Since then, he’s built a strong film résumé, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, and a cameo in The Naked Gun. Now, he’s set to continue his rise in two highly anticipated action films.

