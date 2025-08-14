LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Brock Lesnar's 2025 Comeback: Net Worth, WWE Salary, Contract, and What's Next

Brock Lesnar’s 2025 Comeback: Net Worth, WWE Salary, Contract, and What’s Next

Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 after a two-year hiatus. His net worth holds steady at $20 million, with a $5M WWE salary and major endorsements. Lesnar is rumored to face John Cena in Australia this October, possibly marking Cena’s final WWE match.

Brock Lesnar (Image Credit - X)
Brock Lesnar (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 13:40:11 IST

Brock Lesnar made a thunderous return at SummerSlam 2025 after nearly two years away from WWE, reigniting excitement across the wrestling world. Known as one of the most dominant forces in WWE and UFC history, the 48-year-old continues to be a major draw, even after a lengthy absence.

Despite stepping away from the ring, Lesnar’s financial empire has remained intact — and now, with major matches rumored, the spotlight is firmly back on The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar’s Net Worth Holds Strong Amid Return

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brock Lesnar’s net worth in 2025 stands at USD 20 million, unchanged from the previous year. This stability comes despite the headlines surrounding the Janel Grant lawsuit. His earnings are the result of years of headline pay-per-view appearances, crossover success in UFC, and profitable business ventures.

Even during his hiatus, Lesnar’s value in the industry never truly dipped — and now, his return only adds more momentum to his brand.

Massive Paychecks and Lucrative Endorsements

Lesnar’s income isn’t just tied to WWE matches. His long-standing partnerships with brands like Dymatize Nutrition, Jimmy John’s, and his fitness line DeathClutch have provided steady income. His WWE salary remains around USD 5 million annually, making him one of the company’s highest-paid stars.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar was never suspended during his time off and was fully paid, even while inactive — a rare privilege in WWE.

Cena Showdown on the Horizon?

After returning at SummerSlam, Lesnar is now expected to face John Cena, who is currently on his farewell tour. Their potential match is rumored for a major WWE event in Australia this October.

If confirmed, it could be Cena’s final bout — setting the stage for a historic showdown between two icons.

Brock Lesnar’s 2025 Comeback: Net Worth, WWE Salary, Contract, and What’s Next

