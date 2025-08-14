Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Liverpool begin their Premier League 2025/26 title defense with a high-stakes home clash against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, August 16 (IST). The match will be played under the lights at the iconic Anfield Stadium, kicking off at 12:30 AM IST (Friday, 8:00 PM BST).

Reds Look to Bounce Back After Shield Setback

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool will be eager to start strong after a narrow defeat to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. The Reds boast an impressive opening day record, going unbeaten in their last 12 first matches of a top-flight season — currently the longest such streak in the league. All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah, who already holds the record for most goals (9) scored on Premier League opening weekends.

At home, Liverpool’s dominance continues — they’ve not lost a Premier League match at Anfield in August since 2015, with 11 wins and 2 draws in 13 matches.

Bournemouth Aim to Defy the Odds

Though Bournemouth suffered four consecutive losses in pre-season, their strong finish to last season, which saw them go 11 games unbeaten, proves they can be a threat. Defensive changes may test their stability, but the Cherries will look to surprise Liverpool and carry over their late-season momentum.

In head-to-head clashes, Liverpool have dominated, winning 17 of their 20 meetings against Bournemouth. The Cherries have just two wins and one draw in this fixture, making this opener a steep challenge.

When and Where to Watch in India (Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Streaming)

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth match will be broadcast in India on JioCinema, available via OTTplay Premium.

Fans can tune in at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 16, to catch all the action live from Anfield.

The stage is set — a thrilling start awaits.

