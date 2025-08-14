LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know

Liverpool begin their Premier League 2025/26 campaign against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 16 at 12:30 AM IST. With a strong home and opening-day record, Liverpool aim to bounce back under Arne Slot. Indian fans can watch the match live on JioCinema via OTTplay Premium.

Liverpool begin their Premier League 2025/26 campaign against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 16 (Image Credit - X)
Liverpool begin their Premier League 2025/26 campaign against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 16 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 12:13:00 IST

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Liverpool begin their Premier League 2025/26 title defense with a high-stakes home clash against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, August 16 (IST). The match will be played under the lights at the iconic Anfield Stadium, kicking off at 12:30 AM IST (Friday, 8:00 PM BST).

Reds Look to Bounce Back After Shield Setback

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool will be eager to start strong after a narrow defeat to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. The Reds boast an impressive opening day record, going unbeaten in their last 12 first matches of a top-flight season — currently the longest such streak in the league. All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah, who already holds the record for most goals (9) scored on Premier League opening weekends.

At home, Liverpool’s dominance continues — they’ve not lost a Premier League match at Anfield in August since 2015, with 11 wins and 2 draws in 13 matches.

Bournemouth Aim to Defy the Odds

Though Bournemouth suffered four consecutive losses in pre-season, their strong finish to last season, which saw them go 11 games unbeaten, proves they can be a threat. Defensive changes may test their stability, but the Cherries will look to surprise Liverpool and carry over their late-season momentum.

In head-to-head clashes, Liverpool have dominated, winning 17 of their 20 meetings against Bournemouth. The Cherries have just two wins and one draw in this fixture, making this opener a steep challenge.

When and Where to Watch in India (Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Streaming)

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth match will be broadcast in India on JioCinema, available via OTTplay Premium.

Fans can tune in at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 16, to catch all the action live from Anfield.

The stage is set — a thrilling start awaits.

Also Read: R Ashwin Hails Basil Joseph’s Performance in Sookshmadarshini: “What a Film!”

Tags: BournemouthLiverpoolLiverpool vs Bournemouth

RELATED News

WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas – Release Date, Prices, And Packages
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’
Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Earns From IPL And Domestic Cricket
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard
Joan Garcia Captures His Barcelona shot!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kickoff to Premier League 2025/26 Season – All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?