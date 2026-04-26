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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26

Hyderabad Kingsmen sealed PSL 2026 playoff qualification with a dominant 108-run win over Rawalpindiz. Peshawar Zalmi lead the points table, while Multan Sultans and Islamabad United also qualify. Rawalpindiz finish bottom as PSL 2026 standings take final shape.

PSL Points Table on April 26 after Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Rawalpindiz. Image Credit: X
PSL Points Table on April 26 after Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Rawalpindiz. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 26, 2026 19:35:51 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26

PSL 2026 Standings: Hyderabad Kingsmen managed to do the unthinkable as they defeated the Rawalpindiz by 108 runs to qualify for the playoffs. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side were right on the money with the bat in hand in the first innings. Maaz Sadaqat provided the impetus at the top of the order. But it was fifties from Usman Khan, Kusal Perera, and Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell, in particular, was at his very best as he scored 70 runs in only 37 balls. With the ball in hand, it was a well-rounded effort yet again from the Kingsmen. Akif Javed starred early in the innings and finished with a three-wicket haul. Hunain Shah claimed four wickets while Mohammad Ali and Maxwell chipped in with a wicket each. 

With this win, Kingsmen have qualified for the playoffs. Peshawar Zalmi lead the points table and will play the Qualifier on April 28. Their opponent will be the winner of the evening clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

PSL 2026: Who won the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz?

Hyderabad Kingsmen, playing their first season in the Pakistan Super League, won in an emphatic fashion to qualify for the playoffs. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side defeated the Pindiz by 108 runs to qualify for the playoffs. After scoring 244 runs, the Kingsmen needed to win the clash by 86 runs. In the second innings, at one point, it looked as if the Kingsmen would fail to do the unthinkable. Pindiz were 94 for three when a collapse was triggered. Akif Javed took the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Sam Billings.

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The wickets then kept falling as Hunain Shah, Glenn Maxwell, and Javed managed to take wickets at regular intervals. Maxwell, after being the star performer in the first innings, picked up a wicket while giving only 25 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, Hunain picked up four wickets after Javed finished up with a three-wicket haul. 

PSL 2026: Which teams have qualified for PSL Playoffs?

Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Hyderabad Kingsmen are the four teams that have qualified for the PSL 2026 playoffs. Zalmi ended their league stage at the top of the PSL 2026 points table with eight wins in 10 games. MS and ISL are yet to play their final game of the season and are currently playing the final game of the season. 

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Peshawar Zalmi (Q)

10

8

1

1

17

+2.324

2

Multan Sultans (Q)

9

6

3

0

12

+0.450

3

Islamabad United (Q)

9

5

3

1

11

+1.766

4

Hyderabad Kingsmen (Q)

10

5

5

0

10

-0.361

5

Lahore Qalandars (E)

10

5

5

0

10

-0.482

6

Karachi Kings (E)

10

5

5

0

10

-0.869

7

Quetta Gladiators (E)

10

3

7

0

6

-0.410

8

Rawalpindiz (E)

10

1

9

0

2

-1.760

PSL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Rawalpindiz is at the bottom of the PSL 2026 standings. As a new team in the game, the Pindiz have had difficulties this season in the Pakistan Super League. They were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by seven wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets, Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs, and Multan Sultans by six wickets. Meanwhile, playing their ninth game of the season, the Pindiz registered their first win against Islamabad United by six wickets. Ending their season, Pindiz lost by a whopping margin of 108 runs. 

PSL 2026: Which teams have been eliminated from PSL Playoffs?

Rawalpindiz, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Qalandars could not qualify for the PSL Playoffs. The Pindiz, playing their first season in the PSL, languished at the bottom of the points table, having won only a single game from their 10 matches.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Final Tickets: Where to Buy Tickets To Watch The Pakistan Super League Final? — Price And Other Details Revealed

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Rawalpindiz To Qualify For PSL: Check Latest Standings On April 26

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