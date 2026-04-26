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Home > Elections > ‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

Amit Shah targets Mamata and Congress in Bengal, claims tough anti-terror stance under Modi; vows action on infiltrators ahead of Phase 2 polls.

Amit Shah targets Mamata and Congress in Bengal. Photo: ANI
Amit Shah targets Mamata and Congress in Bengal. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 26, 2026 18:39:00 IST

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‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister of India on Sunday said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, India has responded decisively to terror attacks with actions such as surgical and air strikes, asserting that the government has eliminated terrorism, while accusing previous regimes led West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress of being soft on terrorists.

“When Mamata Banerjee and the Congress government were in power, they used to feed biryani to terrorists. In 2014, when the PM Modi government came to power, an attack happened in Uri, we carried out a surgical strike; an attack happened in Pulwama, we conducted an airstrike, and an attack happened in Pahalgam, entering Pakistan’s home, we carried out Operation Sindoor and wiped out the terrorists. PM Modi has freed this country from terrorism.” Shah said while addressing a public rally at Nadia, West bengal. 

 Amit Shah further pledged that a future BJP government in Bengal would identify and expel all illegal infiltrators from the state.

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“PM Modi has freed this country from Naxalism, and now bring the BJP government to power, we will handpick and drive out the infiltrators one by one. Didi says, why are you removing the names of infiltrators with SIR? Didi, your time is up. On the 4th, the BJP government is coming. After the BJP’s Chief Minister takes office, we will not just remove infiltrators from the voter list, but handpick and expel them from the entire land of Bengal,” said Amit Shah.

Earlier, Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Saturday, intensifying the BJP’s campaign ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive gathering on Saturday, Shah issued a stern warning to TMC-led goons, stating that strict action would be taken if any attempts were made to intimidate voters during the ongoing West Bengal elections.

“Today, I am telling the goons right now, do not step out of your houses on the 29th. Otherwise, after the 5th, there will be no mercy for you. On the morning of the 29th at 7:00 AM, I urge all mothers, sisters, and youth to reach the polling booths and press the button on the ‘Lotus’ symbol,” he said.

 He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the governance of Kolkata, asserting that by failing to make the city slum-free, she has “insulted the stature” of the state capital.

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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Tags: amit shahAssembly Elections 2026bjpmamata banerjeetmcwest bengal assembly election 2026

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‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

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‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi

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‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi
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‘Mamata, Congress Were Feeding Biryani To Terrorists’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At TMC Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections; Praises PM Modi
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