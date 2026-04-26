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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026, CSK vs GT: Why MS Dhoni Is Not Playing Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Chepauk?

IPL 2026, CSK vs GT: Why MS Dhoni Is Not Playing Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Chepauk?

IPL 2026 CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni remains sidelined for the Match 37 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Chepauk as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Despite batting well in the nets, batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed Dhoni needs to be "100 percent" ready for the physical demands of match running. Meanwhile, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad anchors a struggling CSK innings on a slow surface. Get the latest injury updates and live match analysis.

MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 26, 2026 17:22:41 IST

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IPL 2026, CSK vs GT: Why MS Dhoni Is Not Playing Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Chepauk?

IPL 2026 CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings are battling it out against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday in a thrilling match between the teams vying for a playoff spot in the current season of IPL 2026. CSK star MS Dhoni, who has recently healed from a calf injury, was absent from the Chennai squad for the match against GT, following reports that he didn’t want to disrupt the team setup that appears to be effective.

Chennai began the tournament with three consecutive losses, but have rebounded effectively to secure three victories in their next four matches. The five-time champions aim to maintain their winning momentum when they welcome Gujarat to their home ground in Chepauk.

IPL 2026 CSK vs GT, MS Dhoni Needs To Be 100 Per Cent: Hussey 

CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey discussed the former captain’s rehabilitation and suggested that the World Cup champion might resume wicketkeeping if he feels prepared to come back.

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“Oh, I’m pretty sure he’ll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he’s had the calf injury, it’s just the running and late in innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” he said.

“Yeah, he’s progressing really well. I know he’s pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we’re hopeful maybe in the next few games. We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” Hussey added.

“But obviously he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best. Because he’s been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” he added.

IPL 2026 CSK vs GT: CSK In Trouble at Chepuak

After being asked to bat first by the visitors, the Gujarat Titans, CSK under Ruturaj Gaikwad, got off to the worst possible start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Currently, they are reeling at 113 for 5 after 17 overs. 

Gaikwad is the leading run-scorer in the innings so far. 

IPL 2026 CSK vs GT: Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Impact Subs): Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Short.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Gujarat Titans (Impact Subs): Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia.

Also Read: Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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Tags: CSK vs GTGT vs CSKIPL 2026

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IPL 2026, CSK vs GT: Why MS Dhoni Is Not Playing Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Chepauk?

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IPL 2026, CSK vs GT: Why MS Dhoni Is Not Playing Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Chepauk?

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IPL 2026, CSK vs GT: Why MS Dhoni Is Not Playing Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Chepauk?
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