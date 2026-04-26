Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Delhi, SC Delhi will play Mohammedan SC in an important Indian Super League 2025–26 match. The game will start at 5:00 PM IST, and both teams are eager to move up in the standings.

The home team is under a lot of pressure going into this game, but they have a good chance to come back. SC Delhi’s season has been up and down so far. They have won two games, drawn two, and lost four of their first eight games. With eight points, that record puts them in 11th place. If they win at home, they will get 11 points and a much-needed boost in confidence.

Thomas Tchorz, the head coach, will expect his players to use their home pitch to their advantage. SC Delhi has shown signs of being good this season, but they haven’t been able to keep up their pace for the whole 90 minutes. They will see this game against the team in last place as a chance to play better and get closer to the middle of the table.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, is still looking for their first win of the season when they get to Delhi. The Black Panthers are at the bottom of the table with two points, but recent results show that they are getting better. At least two draws in a row have stopped the team’s losing streak and given them something good to build on.

Even though they are at the bottom of the table, Mohammedan SC could be tough to beat. Their defence has gotten better in recent games, and they will try to annoy the home team before looking for chances to attack. The biggest problem for the Kolkata-based club is still turning draws into wins.

SC Delhi might need to score first in order to take charge of the game. If they can get off to a good start and take chances early on, the pressure could quickly shift to the visitors. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, knows that even a point away from home would be helpful as they try to find a way to be more consistent.

Both teams need points badly, so this game in the capital should be tense and competitive.

Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Sunday 26 April 2026.

When will the Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST in India on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

Where will the Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 5:00 PM IST on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

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