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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of East Bengal vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming. Photo X
East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 28, 2026 17:28:59 IST

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East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will face off in a thrilling match on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Fatorda Stadium. At 7:30 PM IST, both teams will try to move up in the league standings.

The match was supposed to be at Salt Lake Stadium, but it has now moved to a different venue. Because of election-related plans in West Bengal, the match has been moved to Goa. Odisha FC will play three of their home games there this season.

So far, Odisha FC has had a tough season. The Juggernauts have had a hard time finding their rhythm and consistency under coach TG Purushothaman. They have only gotten six points from eight games. They are in 13th place right now, just one spot above Mohammedan SC. Their recent form has also been bad, with only one win in their last seven league games and none in their last four. A win here would give the team a much-needed boost in morale and bring back hopes of moving up the table.

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East Bengal FC, on the other hand, comes in with confidence and momentum. The Red and Gold Brigade are in sixth place right now, but they are still very much in the running for the top playoff spots. Their spirited draw against Bengaluru FC in the last game, even though they were down a player, showed how determined and strong they are. If they beat Odisha, they could move up to fourth place with 18 points, so this is a very important game.

East Bengal won’t have Miguel Figuera, though, because he got a red card against Bengaluru and is now banned for two games. Odisha, on the other hand, is worried about how fit Rahul KP is before the game starts.

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between East Bengal vs Odisha FC in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Tuesday 28 April 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Where will the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

Read More: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 3-3 BFC At Full-Time | Anton Sojberg’s Late Strike Salvages Draw For Bangal Brigade

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East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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