Ed Sheeran’s Lookalike Steals the Show at Old Trafford During India vs England Test

A rather funny incident occurred at Old Trafford on the fifth day of the India vs England Test match on July 27, 2025. Spectators didn’t only come to see cricket they received an unexpected guest resembling Ed Sheeran and the resemblance was uncanny

Ty Jones: The Spot-On Ed Sheeran Doppelgänger Who Had Everyone Doing a Double Take

This individual, Ty Jones, is truly a professional Ed Sheeran look-alike and it is hard to tell the difference from a far, and frankly, he might have deceived many people.

With the same red hair and spectacles, he appeared nearly indistinguishable from the vocalist. The sole hint? He lacked Ed’s renowned tattoos. Yet, that didn’t prevent fans from gathering around him, taking selfies, and enjoying themselves.

The England Cricket team also had some fun with it, playfully teasing on social media that Ed Sheeran was spending time with them at the game. The true Ed, however, was occupied with a performance in Oslo, so everyone understood this was merely a friendly lookalike generating some harmless mix-ups.

When the Crowd Becomes the Star: How a Lookalike Turned Heads at Old Trafford

It was an enjoyable brief moment that interrupted the intense cricket play on the field. At times, it’s not only the athletes who captivate us—occasionally, it’s the audience in the seats as well. Everyone had their eyes on the same person, from the team to the crowd

Ultimately, it was Ty Jones who truly captivated the audience that day at Old Trafford. Typically, you anticipate the audience to react with enthusiasm for a major six or an important wicket, but on this occasion, it was primarily centered around a lookalike delivering some surprising enjoyment. His Ed Sheeran aura had everyone chatting, laughing, and taking photos. It simply tells us that often the most enjoyable experiences at a cricket match arise not from the match itself, but from the unexpected things in the stands that unite people and make their day much better and give them something to talk about.

