Home > Sports > England announce playing XI for first T20I against South Africa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 18:38:17 IST

London [UK], September 9 (ANI): England announced their playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa in Cardiff, which will take place on Wednesday.

Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer all come into the side in four changes from England’s last T20I, as per a press release from ECB.

The tourists took the ODI series 2-1, with England winning the final match of the series by a record margin of victory, 342 runs. This is the highest victory margin in the history of ODIs.

Salt is coming into the playing XI following a solid The Hundred campaign for Manchester Originals, scoring 203 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.37, with a strike rate of almost 131 and one fifty.

Curran’s all-round performances in the competition earned him a recall to the white-ball side, having last played international cricket for England in November this year. With the bat, he contributed 238 runs in eight innings at an average of 34.00, with a strike rate of 176.29 and two half-centuries. He also took 12 wickets at an average of 19.83, playing a crucial role in Oval Invincibles’ hat-trick of title wins.

Archer has had an injury-free summer of cricket so far, taking back-to-back four-wicket hauls in the ODIs against South Africa and scalping nine wickets in two matches against India in home Tests.

The T20I series will have three matches, with second T20I at Manchester on September 12 and the final T20I on September 14 at Nottingham.

England Men’s XI:

1. Phil Salt

2. Jos Buttler

3. Jacob Bethell

4. Harry Brook

5. Sam Curran

6. Tom Banton

7. Will Jacks

8. Jamie Overton

9. Liam Dawson

10. Jofra Archer

11. Adil Rashid. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: england-playing-xi-south-africa-first-t20iengland-south-africaengland-south-africa-first-t20ijofra archerphil-saltsam-curran

QUICK LINKS