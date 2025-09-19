England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup
England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup

England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup

England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 10:39:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): England’s Tammy Beaumont still has bad memories from her first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India back in 2013 and is keen to right those wrongs when the next edition of the tournament gets underway on the sub-continent on September 30, as per the official website of ICC.

Beaumont was part of England’s squad the last time the Women’s World Cup was held in India 12 years ago and, although the now veteran didn’t play a game at that 2013 tournament, she still recalls the experience of seeing her side fall narrowly short of qualifying for the final.

England were well placed for victory in their final Super Six clash against New Zealand in Mumbai, but fell out of contention for a place in the final when news of the West Indies’ upset victory over Australia in the same city earlier in the day floated midway through their match with the Kiwis.

“My standout memory (from the 2013 World Cup) was watching an amazing partnership between Charlotte Edwards and Sarah Taylor against New Zealand, but we actually found out halfway through that game that we’d been knocked out because Australia lost to West Indies,” Beaumont recalled to ICC Digital, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

“I had to run the drinks out to tell the two of them that unfortunately we weren’t going to make it, but to make sure that we finish this game strong and go on,” she added.

“I think they probably both got nearly 100 and it was amazing seeing two of England’s greatest ever players kind of go about their business,” she noted.

“At the time, I was nowhere near that standard and kind of went away from that World Cup wanting to emulate things that they’ve done,” she said.

“I really looked up to how they went about things in some tough conditions in India,” Beaumont added.

Things turned full circle for Beaumont at her next World Cup in 2017, as she played a major role in helping England to a fourth title on home soil when they defeated India in a thrilling final at Lord’s.

“It’s now eight years ago, but nothing in my career has topped that feeling,” Beaumont recalled.

“Doing that lap of honour around a sold-out Lord’s. I think for me, it was a massive moment for England women’s cricket and also the world international women’s cricket,” she added.

“This could be another landmark moment at this World Cup, and change the game again and grow it and as an England player, I desperately want to be the one at the end in that final, holding on to the trophy,” she noted.

If England are to emulate their success from 2017 then new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is likely to play a major role in the run given she sits high in all categories of the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings and was the side’s best player at the most recent World Cup in New Zealand in 2022.

Sciver-Brunt also has the added pressure of being captain after she took over from long-time skipper Heather Knight earlier this year and Beaumont expects the star all-rounder to lead from the front at the World Cup.

“I think it’s been brilliant for Nat to take over the captaincy as she leads in the way that she does everything,” Beaumont said.

“She’s one of the best trainers in the team, an incredibly hard worker and incredibly good under pressure,” she added.

“For me, you watch her and you’re just inspired. And I think that’s the way she’s going to lead, showing everyone how we want to do it and everyone following suit. So I am really looking forward to seeing how Nat can take that on in the captaincy role,” she noted.

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: england india Nat Sciver-Brunt tammy-beaumont womens-world-cup

England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup

England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup
England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup
England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup
England batter Tammy Beaumont out for redemption at Women's World Cup

QUICK LINKS