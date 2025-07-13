LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Sports > England Crush Wales 6–1 as Euro 2025 Knockout Path Clears

England Crush Wales 6–1 as Euro 2025 Knockout Path Clears

England thrashed Wales 6–1 in their final group game at Euro 2025, securing second place behind France. While it means avoiding Germany and Spain in the knockout stage, a tough quarter-final against Sweden awaits. The Lionesses’ path to the final is more favorable, however still filled with serious tests.

England
England progresses to Euro's quarter-finals (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 02:56:52 IST

England’s commanding win over Wales in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group D’s last game may have looked like business as usual, but it came with an unexpected twist, the Lionesses might have benefited from not finishing top of their group.

A Victory That Brought Relief and Not Just Joy

England’s emphatic 6–1 victory over Wales briefly put them at the top of their group, sparking mixed emotions among fans. However, a late surge by France, who came from behind to beat the Netherlands 5–2, sealed first place for the French and pushed England into second.

As it turns out, second place may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of a daunting quarter-final against Germany and a likely semi-final against reigning world champions Spain, England will now face Sweden in the last eight. If they get past that hurdle, a semi-final against either Norway or Italy awaits—both challenging, but arguably less intimidating than Spain.

Sweden Looms, But Route Looks Manageable

Despite the seemingly easier path, the quarter-final against Sweden will be no walk in the park. Ranked just one spot below England in FIFA’s standings, Sweden topped their group with a convincing 4–1 win over 10-player Germany. The Lionesses famously thrashed them 4–0 in the Euro 2022 semi-final, but more recent results tell a different story—two draws in their Euro 2025 qualifying clashes.

It raises an interesting question: do other nations spend as much time calculating knockout scenarios as England fans and media do? For many, finishing first is the obvious goal. But with betting odds actually dropping when England briefly led the group, it’s no surprise some supporters welcomed their second-place finish.

For England, the path to the Euro 2025 final is open, but is still full of challenges.

Also Read: NFL: Browns Favor Kenny Pickett Over Shedeur Sanders

Tags: eng vs walesenglandEuro 2025wales

More News

Chelsea Stun PSG to Lift Club World Cup in Style
One Trooper Among Multiple Wounded In Kentucky Shooting Spree
French President Macron Announces Rs 58,000 Crore Military Boost Amid Rising Global Threats
England Crush Wales 6–1 as Euro 2025 Knockout Path Clears
NFL: Browns Favor Kenny Pickett Over Shedeur Sanders
UP Police Nab Telangana Man For Rs 40 Lakh Matrimonial Fraud Using Fake Army Identity
Cooper Flagg Dominates as Top Two Draft Picks Clash in Summer League Thriller
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Lauds ‘Tanvi The Great’, Calls It A Must Watch Movie For All Children
European Union To Wait Till August Before Imposing Counter Tariffs On US
How Much Jannik Sinner and Others Earned at Wimbledon 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?