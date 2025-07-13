England Crush Wales 6–1 as Euro 2025 Knockout Path Clears

England’s commanding win over Wales in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group D’s last game may have looked like business as usual, but it came with an unexpected twist, the Lionesses might have benefited from not finishing top of their group.

A Victory That Brought Relief and Not Just Joy

England’s emphatic 6–1 victory over Wales briefly put them at the top of their group, sparking mixed emotions among fans. However, a late surge by France, who came from behind to beat the Netherlands 5–2, sealed first place for the French and pushed England into second.

As it turns out, second place may be a blessing in disguise. Instead of a daunting quarter-final against Germany and a likely semi-final against reigning world champions Spain, England will now face Sweden in the last eight. If they get past that hurdle, a semi-final against either Norway or Italy awaits—both challenging, but arguably less intimidating than Spain.

Sweden Looms, But Route Looks Manageable

Despite the seemingly easier path, the quarter-final against Sweden will be no walk in the park. Ranked just one spot below England in FIFA’s standings, Sweden topped their group with a convincing 4–1 win over 10-player Germany. The Lionesses famously thrashed them 4–0 in the Euro 2022 semi-final, but more recent results tell a different story—two draws in their Euro 2025 qualifying clashes.

It raises an interesting question: do other nations spend as much time calculating knockout scenarios as England fans and media do? For many, finishing first is the obvious goal. But with betting odds actually dropping when England briefly led the group, it’s no surprise some supporters welcomed their second-place finish.

For England, the path to the Euro 2025 final is open, but is still full of challenges.

