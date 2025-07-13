LIVE TV
NFL: Browns Favor Kenny Pickett Over Shedeur Sanders

NFL: Browns Favor Kenny Pickett Over Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders faces an uncertain future with the Browns as Kenny Pickett emerges as the likely starting QB for the 2025 NFL season. With Deshaun Watson injured and Joe Flacco aging, Pickett’s experience gives him the edge leaving Sanders fighting for a backup spot in a crowded QB room.

Last Updated: July 14, 2025 02:38:04 IST

American football quarterback Shedeur Sanders faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Cleveland Browns’ roster as the team evaluates its quarterback options ahead of the 2025 National Football League (NFL) season. With momentum building around Kenny Pickett as the likely starter, Sanders’ path to playing time and even a backup role is growing uncertain. 

Pickett Leads, Sanders Fades

With Deshaun Watson recovering from surgery and his Week 1 status in doubt, the Browns are exploring backup options. Pickett, a former first-rounder with starting experience and a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, has quickly become the frontrunner. He played five games in 2024, started one, and posted two touchdowns against just one interception—modest but steady numbers that give him a clear edge in a room full of uncertainty.

In contrast, Shedeur Sanders has yet to take a single snap in a NFL game. Analysts believe the Browns may end up cutting Sanders, along with veterans Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, to clear space and focus on immediate contributors. Sanders’ lack of reps and absence from training camps or preseason games make his future with the team highly uncertain.

Experience vs Potential

While many fans back Kenny Pickett as the frontrunner for the starting role, Joe Flacco’s veteran experience still holds some appeal. However at 40, Flacco is widely seen as stopgap with limited long-term value. That has put additional pressure on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, who must prove they belong during training camp.

If Picktt is officially named the starter, Sanders would need to deliver a standout performance this summer just to stay in the mix for a backup spot. Without it, he risks being cut as Browns focus on short-term reliability over developing young talent. 

In a crowded and competitive quarterback room, Sanders has a tough road ahead and Pickett is clearly in the lead. 

