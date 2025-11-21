LIVE TV
England vs Australia: Why Are Pat Cummins And Josh Hazlewood Not Playing The First Ashes Test?

Australia began their Ashes title defence in Perth against England without injured pace leaders Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, forcing major changes to their bowling attack. Steve Smith has taken charge as captain, while Scott Boland and debutant Brendan Doggett step in alongside Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. The match also marks a historic first, with two Indigenous players featuring together in Australia’s Test XI for the first time in 148 years.

Australia start Ashes without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as Smith leads in Perth. Phottos: X.

November 21, 2025 08:54:06 IST

England vs Australia Ashes: Australia launched their Ashes defence on Friday (November 21) in Perth without pace spearheads Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, leaving the team on the back foot ahead of the first Test at the Optus Stadium. With Cummins sidelined, Steve Smith steps in as captain.

Scott Boland and debutant Brendan Doggett are playing to cover for the missing fast-bowling duo, while Mitchell Starc heads the attack. All-rounder Cameron Green adds a fourth pace option for the hosts.

With the inclusion of Doggett and Boland, Australian cricket marks a historic first as it is the first time in the team’s 148-year history that two Indigenous players feature together in a Test-playing XI.

Why Is Pat Cummins Not Playing England vs Australia First Ashes Match?

Both senior fast bowlers have been ruled out due to injuries. Pat Cummins has been nursing a back injury sustained after Australia’s tour of the West Indies, where he featured in all three Tests before opting out of the five-match T20I series. The issue resurfaced and forced him to sit out the white-ball contests against South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

Cummins has been seen bowling in the nets ahead of the Perth Test, and team management believes he has a strong chance of returning for the second Test in Brisbane, a day-night fixture.

Why is Josh Hazlewood Not Playing England vs Australia First Ashes Match?

Josh Hazlewood was in excellent rhythm during the recent white-ball matches but picked up a hamstring strain during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield game last week.

Although the injury has not been labelled serious, Cricket Australia has yet to confirm a timeline for his return.

Meanwhile, opening batter Jake Weatherald is set to make his debut in Perth.

Australia Squad For First Ashes Match

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

England Squad For First Ashes Match

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 8:54 AM IST
