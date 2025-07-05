Live Tv
Home > Sports > England Women’s Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt Ruled Out Of T20I Series vs India

England Women’s Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt Ruled Out Of T20I Series vs India

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is vs India due to a groin injury. Tammy Beaumont will continue to lead as England fights to stay alive in the series. Maia Bouchier replaces Sciver-Brunt ahead of the crucial Manchester and Birmingham matches.

India Women vs England Women T20
England Women's Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt Ruled Out of T20I Series vs India (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 22:16:27 IST

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20I series against India due to injury. She missed England’s five-run victory in the third contest due to a left groin injury.

Injury Update: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Groin Issue Sidelines Her

Sciver-Brunt underwent further scans which revealed a longer recovery period than initially expected. In her absence, Tammy Beaumont stepped up to captain the side and will continue to do so for the fourth and fifth T20Is. Sciver-Brunt now aims to return ahead of the ODI series starting July 16.

Tammy Beaumont Leads England to Crucial Win in Third T20I

In a must-win encounter, Beaumont guided England to a five-run victory to keep the series alive at 1-2. Maia Bouchier has been brought in as Sciver-Brunt’s replacement for the rest of the series.

Sciver-Brunt had captained the first two matches, both of which England lost convincingly. India’s batters dominated, with Smriti Mandhana smashing a century to set up a 97-run win at Trent Bridge. In the second T20I at Bristol, Amanjot Kaur helped post 181/4 – a total that proved unmanageable for England.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s On-Field Impact Before Injury

Sciver-Brunt did not bowl in either of the first two T20Is. In the series opener, she made a valiant 66 off 42 balls, a lone standout as England was bowled out for 113. In the second game, where she sustained her injury, she managed just 13 runs before leaving the field.

Before the third T20I, Beaumont addressed the uncertainty around Sciver-Brunt’s fitness, saying, “That’s something we don’t know just yet, our medical team are doing all they can. She’s got a scan today, so we’ll know more, but I think it’s in the balance for Manchester… and will welcome Nat back with open arms whenever she’s fit.”

England vs India T20I Series Schedule and What’s Ahead

With the series standing at 2-1 in India’s favour, the fourth T20I is scheduled for July 9 in Manchester, followed by the final clash in Birmingham on July 12. England will hope to level the series while India aims to seal it in the next game.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: Nat Sciver-BruntWomen EnglandWomen India
