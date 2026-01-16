LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | 'I Literally Screamed': Kashvee Gautam Says She Doesn't Have To Prove Herself Again As She Returns To Gujarat Titans But Was Afraid Of…

EXCLUSIVE | ‘I Literally Screamed’: Kashvee Gautam Says She Doesn’t Have To Prove Herself Again As She Returns To Gujarat Titans But Was Afraid Of…

Kashvee Gautam  has spoken candidly to News X about the emotional phase she went through after not being retained ahead of the WPL auction

Image Credits : X
Image Credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 16, 2026 15:06:14 IST

EXCLUSIVE | ‘I Literally Screamed’: Kashvee Gautam Says She Doesn’t Have To Prove Herself Again As She Returns To Gujarat Titans But Was Afraid Of…

Kashvee Gautam  has spoken candidly about the emotional phase she went through after not being retained ahead of the WPL auction. Admitting fear was inevitable, she said her primary focus was on regaining full fitness.  In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, the youngster talked about the new franchise, the team environment and all the learnings throughout.
“The fear was there, obviously. I was at the NCA for a long time, so my only aim was to get fit and make sure all franchises knew that I was fit,” she said.

Gujarat Giants Always Felt Like Home

Despite the uncertainty, her loyalty towards Gujarat Giants never wavered. “From inside, I wanted to go back to Gujarat. They have supported me from the beginning, and I want to perform for them and win matches for Gujarat,” she added.

Price Tag Pressure and Confidence Boost

Having been one of the most expensive players in the previous auction, pressure was always part of the process. However, she chose to see it positively.“There is always pressure in a mega auction, but this pressure was good,” she said, adding that recent performances in state Under-23 matches helped restore belief. “I did well there, and at least everyone knew I was fit and performing.”The auction day itself was filled with tension. “I was watching it live with my team. When the first bid came, I felt relieved. I thought, ‘Okay, now I’m playing the WPL,’” she recalled.



Her return to Gujarat brought instant happiness. “I literally screamed. The coach and management already know me, so I don’t have to prove myself again. They know my capabilities and potential.”Talking about the revamped squad, she sounded confident. “The new additions are wonderful. We have top players and all-rounders. The main thing is to gel well and try to win the tournament for Gujarat.”With matches set to be played in Navi Mumbai, she hopes to draw inspiration from India’s recent World Cup triumph there. “Having World Cup winners like Renuka Devi and others in the squad will help a lot with strategy.”

Sarah Taylor’s Impact as Coach

She also praised the presence of Sarah Taylor in the coaching staff. “Having a female coach like Sarah Taylor is wonderful. It’s inspiring and motivating for women cricketers.”
As she summed it up simply, returning to Gujarat after the auction was “quite a day” — one that has set the tone for an exciting WPL season ahead.

Also Read : Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 3:06 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I Literally Screamed’: Kashvee Gautam Says She Doesn’t Have To Prove Herself Again As She Returns To Gujarat Titans But Was Afraid Of…

QUICK LINKS