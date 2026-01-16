LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is gaining momentum as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to face UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Picture credits : X
Picture credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 16, 2026 13:12:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is gaining momentum as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to face UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their season with a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, they quickly recovered with strong and convincing wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG). These victories have placed MI at the top of the points table, making them the clear favourites going into this match.

You Might Be Interested In



UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season and will be eager to change their fortunes. They are led by experienced captain Meg Lanning, who has enjoyed success against Mumbai Indians in the group stages over the past three seasons. Her leadership and past record against MI give UPW hope of a comeback.
Despite Mumbai’s excellent form and confidence, they cannot afford to take UP Warriorz lightly. The big question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn things around and revive their WPL 2026 campaign with a strong performance against the table-toppers.
With both teams having plenty at stake, the match promises to be an exciting contest. Only time will tell which side comes out on top. Last Time UP Warriorz won the clash between the two.

When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians  Match?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians  Match WPL 2026 is on 17th January 2026.

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz  vs Mumbai Indians?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians  Match WPL 2026 is at DY Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai 

What time is the WPL 2026  UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians  Match WPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm Toss at 3:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026  UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match tickets?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians  Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz   vs Mumbai Indians Live ?

THE WPL 2026  UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians  Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads 

UP Warriorz : Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott.

MI :Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini (wk), Rahila Firdous (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth, S Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha

Also read : Our First Goal Is To Qualify For…’ Sophie Devine Backs Gujarat Giants As Team Eyes Strong New Season With ‘Realistic Targets

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 1:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

F1 2026 Season: Red Bull Racing Unveils Unique Livery, First Images Released Online

ICC’s Stunning Correction: Virat Kohli’s ODI No.1 Record Nearly Doubles – How Many Days Did He Really Dominate The ODI Rankings?

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

Our First Goal Is To Qualify For…’ Sophie Devine Backs Gujarat Giants As Team Eyes Strong New Season With ‘Realistic Targets

LATEST NEWS

‘Second-Hand Nobel Peace Prize’: Social Media Trolls Gleeful Trump For Clutching Venezuelan Winner Maria Machado’s Medal At White House

BMC 2026: Check Full List of Winners and Losers in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2026

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Pune PMC, Nagpur Civic Polls Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Storms Ahead, Check Full List Of Winners And Losers

6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Does The Real Video Exist? Fact Check Reveals…

‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ X Reviews: Vir Das Film Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Triptii Dimri Impresses Netizens

Why Is The Indian Currency Under Pressure? Strong Dollar And FPI Outflows Continue To Dominate The Rupee

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

Iran Crisis Not Over? US War Drums Grow Louder As Military Assets Race To Middle East, Pentagon Sets Force For Possible Strike On Tehran

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

QUICK LINKS