Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is gaining momentum as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to face UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their season with a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, they quickly recovered with strong and convincing wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG). These victories have placed MI at the top of the points table, making them the clear favourites going into this match.





UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season and will be eager to change their fortunes. They are led by experienced captain Meg Lanning, who has enjoyed success against Mumbai Indians in the group stages over the past three seasons. Her leadership and past record against MI give UPW hope of a comeback.

Despite Mumbai’s excellent form and confidence, they cannot afford to take UP Warriorz lightly. The big question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn things around and revive their WPL 2026 campaign with a strong performance against the table-toppers.

With both teams having plenty at stake, the match promises to be an exciting contest. Only time will tell which side comes out on top. Last Time UP Warriorz won the clash between the two.

When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match WPL 2026 is on 17th January 2026.

Nicola Carey has been Mumbai Indians best player this WPL. Unreal consistency in her very first season. Respect, queen. pic.twitter.com/IBnehNImej — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 15, 2026

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match WPL 2026 is at DY Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match WPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm Toss at 3:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match tickets?

UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live ?

THE WPL 2026 UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

UP Warriorz : Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott.



MI :Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini (wk), Rahila Firdous (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth, S Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha

