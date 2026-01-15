Our First Goal Is To Qualify For…’ Sophie Devine Backs Gujarat Giants As Team Eyes Strong New Season With ‘Realistic Targets

” Sophie Devine told NewsX during a media interaction. “immediate aim is to secure a place in the knockout stages rather than getting carried away by talk of trophies. “Our first goal is to qualify for the finals and finish in the top three.

Here are the excerpts from the interview

Klinger’s Aggressive Mindset Fuels Gujarat’s Belief Ahead of New Season Gujarat’s renewed confidence heading into the new season has been driven in large part by the influence of Michael Klinger, whose aggressive approach has already begun to shape the team’s mindset, according to team representative Sophie.

Never Change Sophie Devine 😭🙇✨ , wtf was that bashing ???? Six boundaries in six balls ??? pic.twitter.com/josB0TO7Lo — 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊  (@Dhoni_Tweetz) January 11, 2026

Klinger’s impact

Responding to a question on Klinger’s impact, Sophie highlighted the former Australia batter’s hands-on involvement with the squad and the clarity he has brought to their style of play. “Klinger has been active throughout with the team, and his aggressive mindset has helped the group to go fully aggressive,” she said, underlining how the intent has filtered through the dressing room.

Gujarat, who have struggled in previous seasons to consistently reach the playoffs or mount a serious title challenge, see the current campaign as a fresh opportunity, especially after the recent auction reshaped squads across the competition. While stopping short of calling it their best-ever chance, Sophie admitted there is strong belief within the camp.

“We have a squad that can play really good cricket. The key is producing those performances regularly and staying consistent.”

“I think every team feels that this could be their year, and we certainly believe we have the potential,” she said. “We have a squad that can play really good cricket. The key is producing those performances regularly and staying consistent.”Setting realistic targets, Sophie stressed that the immediate aim is to secure a place in the knockout stages rather than getting carried away by talk of trophies. “Our first goal is to qualify for the finals and finish in the top three. After that, anything can happen,” she explained. “That’s the exciting part of this competition—any team can beat any other team.”

Squad depth, she added, will be crucial over the course of a long season. Gujarat have already had to deal with an early setback, with Anushka ruled out for a couple of matches due to a hand injury. “That’s where depth becomes very important,” Sophie noted.

The day belongs to Sophie Devine! 95 runs with bat! and then defended 7 runs in last over! Fantastic game of Cricket!#TATAWPL#WPL2026#DCvGG pic.twitter.com/UtdvULMVEc — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) January 11, 2026

Our main focus right now is the next match against RCB

Despite the challenges, confidence remains high within the group. “Overall, we believe we have a good balance and all the skill sets we need. I’m excited and confident about this team’s ability,” she said, while also cautioning against looking too far ahead.

For now, Gujarat’s focus is firmly on the immediate task. “We need to stay focused and not think too far ahead about finals or trophies. Our main focus right now is the next match against RCB,” Sophie concluded.

Also Read : Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer