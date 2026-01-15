LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

The all-time top scorer Klose said that either Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe has the chance to overtake him in the upcoming World Cup

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 15, 2026 18:36:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose believes his World Cup goalscoring record could be broken soon. The all-time top scorer said that either Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe has the chance to overtake him in the upcoming World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

You Might Be Interested In

Record Goals in World Cup

Klose scored 16 goals in World Cup tournamenst, setting the record during Germany’s title-winning campaign in 2014. He said Messi and Mbappe have an advantage because they also take penalty kicks, something he rarely did.
Brazil legend Ronaldo is second on the list with 15 goals, followed by Gerd Müller with 14. Messi and Just Fontaine have 13 goals each, while Mbappe and Pelé are on 12.
At 38, Messi is expected to play for defending champions Argentina, while Mbappe is almost certain to feature for France.
Klose also highlighted his other World Cup achievements. He has won 17 out of 24 matches, the most by any player, and is the only footballer to have played in four World Cup semi-finals. He is currently the head coach of German second-division club Nuremberg.

Talking about Germany’s current team, Klose said Nick Woltemade is leading the race to become the country’s main striker. He also mentioned Tim Kleindienst as a strong option, while Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz need to stay fit to compete for places.

Who is Miroslav Klose 

Miroslav Klose  is a German football manager and former player. He is currently the head coach of 1. FC Nürnberg.
As a striker, Klose is Germany’s all-time top goalscorer and holds the record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history, with 16 goals scored across four tournaments from 2002 to 2014. He is best known for his outstanding performances with the German national team.



FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities—eleven in the USA three in  Mexico, and two in Canada The tournament will be the first to be hosted by three nation.

Messi’s Argentina will start their campaign against Algeria on 16th June same day as Mbappe’s France Against senegal while Ronaldo’s Portugal will start their campaign on 17th june.

Also Read : Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: FIFA World CupKylian MbappeMessiMiroslav KloseRonaldo

RELATED News

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here’s What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 2; Henil Patel Rattles USA With Fifer | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

Amid Deadly Anti-Khamenei Protests, India To Begin Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Unrest-Hit Iran Tomorrow As Situation Continues To Worsen

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

How Delhi Man’s ‘Gut Feeling’ Saved Him Narrowly From Cash-On-Delivery Scam After Ordering A ₹28,000 Phone From Amazon, Here’s What Happened

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits IICT Campus in Mumbai

Donald Trump Calls Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi ‘Very Nice,’ Questions Unity Of Iranian Opposition, Sees Possible Regime Collapse

AI Exposed: New Research Reveals AI Increases Rework By 40%, Leaving Employees Working Longer Hours, Spending More Time Fixing Errors

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer
Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer
Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer
Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

QUICK LINKS