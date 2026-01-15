LIVE TV
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants  are coming into this match with different momentum.

RCB. (Photo Credits: WPL/X)
RCB. (Photo Credits: WPL/X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 15, 2026 16:31:12 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants  are coming into this match with different momentum. Smriti Mandhana’s RCB side started the tournament with a strong win, while Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants  are coming off a loss against the  Mumbai Indians.

Although the Giants  lost narrowly, they will be eager to bounce back with a victory. RCB-W, on the other hand, are full of confidence after their win over the UPWarriorz  and will look to continue that momentum.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru made an excellent start to their WPL campaign, with Nadine de Klerk playing a key role in the thrilling opening match. The team’s strong performance with both bat and ball is expected to continue against the  Gujarat Giants.

When is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers  vs Gujarat Giants Match?

Royal Challengers  vs  Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 16th January 2026 

Where is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers  vs  Gujarat Giants  Match?

The match of  Royal Challengers  vs  Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026  Royal Challengers Match vs Gujarat Giants Match ?

The  Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants  Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 Royal Challengers  vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Royal Challengers vs  Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers  vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

THE WPL 2026  Royal Challengers  vs Gujarat Giants  Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads 

RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, D Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Kumar Prathyoosha

GG : Ash Gardner (captain), Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shivani Singh (wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni

Also read : Big Blow To India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Star All-Rounder Ruled Out Of New Zealand T20Is Due To Injury

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:31 PM IST
Tags: gujarat-giantsrcbRoyal Challengers BengaluruWPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

