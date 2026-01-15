Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants are coming into this match with different momentum. Smriti Mandhana’s RCB side started the tournament with a strong win, while Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants are coming off a loss against the Mumbai Indians.

Although the Giants lost narrowly, they will be eager to bounce back with a victory. RCB-W, on the other hand, are full of confidence after their win over the UPWarriorz and will look to continue that momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made an excellent start to their WPL campaign, with Nadine de Klerk playing a key role in the thrilling opening match. The team’s strong performance with both bat and ball is expected to continue against the Gujarat Giants.

When is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match?

Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Match WPL 2026 is on 16th January 2026

𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁. 🤩✨ Some well-earned downtime, plenty of fun, and the perfect way to celebrate a strong start. 💫 Drop a 🥳 if you want us to drop a video from this team bonding sesh. 😎#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2026 pic.twitter.com/qK7HBq8LrE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) January 14, 2026

Where is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match?

The match of Royal Challengers vs Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Match vs Gujarat Giants Match ?

The Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

THE WPL 2026 Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Giants Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

RCB: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, D Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Kumar Prathyoosha

GG : Ash Gardner (captain), Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shivani Singh (wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni

