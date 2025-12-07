LIVE TV
F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here's How Much He Will Be Fined

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here’s How Much He Will Be Fined

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix title decider delivered its first major controversy when Yuki Tsunoda was handed a 5-second time penalty for his defensive move against Lando Norris

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 7, 2025 20:03:05 IST

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here’s How Much He Will Be Fined

The Abu Dhabi title decider has become controversial after Yuki Tsunoda received a 5-second penalty for making an illegal double move while defending against championship leader Lando Norris. According to the FIA, the RB driver broke the rules on defensive driving. However, the stewards decided that Norris would not be penalized for his earlier attempt to overtake, meaning only Tsunoda’s actions were judged to be against the regulations.

The incident happened during a tense side-by-side fight, when Tsunoda moved twice while braking to block Norris’ attempt to pass. FIA rules say a driver can make only one defensive move. A second change of direction is considered unsafe and can lead to a penalty. The stewards looked at on-board camera footage and team radio messages before confirming the 5-second penalty.
Tsunoda was furious and reacted instantly on the team radio, saying he had done nothing wrong and that he was simply racing hard.

Earlier in the race, Norris passed Tsunoda after briefly going off the track at Turn 14. The FIA looked at the moment but chose not to take action.

The stewards decided that Norris did not gain a lasting advantage from leaving the track, and Tsunoda was not pushed off the circuit. Because of this, they ruled there would be “no further action.”

Tsunoda’s penalty works in Norris’ favour, helping the championship leader keep his strong race pace as he aims for the podium finish he needs to win his first world title.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is still pushing hard at the front, chasing the race victory that would give him one last chance to steal the championship at the final moment.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 7:58 PM IST
F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here’s How Much He Will Be Fined

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here's How Much He Will Be Fined

QUICK LINKS