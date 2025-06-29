Live Tv
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Race Result: Lando Norris Wins After Dramatic Battle With Oscar Piastri, See Top 10 Here

Lando Norris triumphed at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix after a fierce battle with teammate Oscar Piastri, closing the championship gap to 15 points. Max Verstappen crashed out early, while Ferrari’s Leclerc secured third. McLaren now heads to Silverstone with serious momentum.

Lando Norris pulled off a gutsy win at the Austrian Grand Prix, keeping Oscar Piastri at bay not just once, but twice, as the McLaren teammates scrapped it out for the top step.

This was a must-win for Norris, who’s been chasing Piastri all season—and with this result, he’s finally clawed back some ground in the championship. Now, he’s just 15 points adrift, heading into his home race at Silverstone.

Lando Norris wins the F1 Austrian Grand Prix

The big shock? Max Verstappen, the reigning champ, barely got going before Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli spun him out at Turn Three. Verstappen was done after just a few corners, which pretty much turned the race into a McLaren showcase.

Norris, still smarting from that clumsy collision with Piastri in Canada a couple of weeks ago, looked like a man on a mission. He fended off Piastri’s early charge, kept his head even as his teammate came at him again in the closing laps, and shut the door when it mattered. Redemption, you could say.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc had a decent outing for Ferrari, grabbing third after Piastri got past him at the start. That’s his fourth podium this year, so at least the Scuderia’s showing signs of life, even if Lewis Hamilton—now in red—still can’t quite get that first podium for Ferrari. Hamilton ended up fourth, still searching for the magic.

Mercedes, by the way, looked completely lost once again. George Russell drifted home in fifth, over half a minute behind his own teammate and lightyears off the McLarens.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix: What all happened? 

Further back, Liam Lawson put in a tidy drive for Racing Bulls, taking sixth, while Alonso barely kept rookie Gabriel Bortoleto behind in the closing laps. Bortoleto still bagged his first F1 points, so not a bad weekend for the Brazilian.

Nico Hulkenberg, starting dead last, hustled his Sauber up to ninth—solid stuff. Esteban Ocon rounded out the top ten, just edging out Kevin Magnussen’s Haas for the final point.

Red Bull, meanwhile, had a nightmare at their own circuit. Verstappen’s early exit left them scoreless for the day, and Yuki Tsunoda’s race was a mess: contact with Stroll, then Colapinto (which got him a 10-second penalty), and in the end, he finished stone last, two laps down.

So, after all the chaos, the championship’s wide open again, and McLaren’s got the momentum. The next stop? Silverstone. You get the feeling Norris is about to put on a show.

Austrian GP Result: Top 10 Standings

1) Lando Norris, McLaren

2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8) Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

9) Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

10) Esteban Ocon, Haas

ALSO READ: F1 Driver Standings 2025: Who Is Lando Norris? British Racing Star Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen Out After Crash

Tags: austria grand prixf1 newsf1 race todayformula 1lando norris
