Home > Sports > F1 Driver Standings 2025: Check The Latest Rankings Of Your Favorite Drivers

F1 Driver Standings 2025: Check The Latest Rankings Of Your Favorite Drivers

The distance between the leading three drivers is so small that one retirement or breakdown could easily change the fortunes.

F1 Driver Standings 2025: Check The Latest Rankings Of Your Favorite Drivers (Image Credit: F1 via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 11:35:30 IST

The results of the recent race the Las Vegas Grand Prix have a great impact on the drivers’ championship standings, which now display an exciting three way competition for first place.

Lando Norris, the driver from McLaren, is in the lead with 408 points. Oscar Piastri, his teammate, is very close at 378 points, while the reigning champ Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is in third place with 366 points. The recent standings show that McLaren has had a great season and that they are in a unique situation whereby they have the top two drivers, which scenario inevitably increases the pressure and the sharing of the limelight between Norris and Piastri.

F1 Driver Standings 2025

What makes this title race particularly gripping is the interplay between the drivers at McLaren and the constant danger of Verstappen. Norris, who is leading the pack, has to find the right balance between going for wins and avoiding risks, and Piastri is now a rival to be reckoned with. On the other hand, Verstappen is still a strong contender and cannot be written off just because he is in third place. The distance between the leading three drivers is so small that one retirement or breakdown could easily change the fortunes. Besides, the article states that McLaren’s constructor performance has been remarkable, thus, making their drivers’ title chances much stronger.

F1 Driver Standings 2025

The few races that are left will have increasingly higher stakes than ever before. Norris has the points lead and the upswing on his side, but Piastri is getting more consistent and revealing his capability of being a competitor in the front. Verstappen, though, a bit behind, has a championship winning pedigree, and his team is tailor made for perfection. Every race from now on will be of paramount importance, not only to the drivers but also to the strategy, pit stops, and reliability factors. Next several rounds will most very likely determine who is to be awarded the 2025 F1 drivers’ trophy.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Dominates Under The Lights To Win Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 11:35 AM IST
