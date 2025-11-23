LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Max Verstappen Dominates Under The Lights To Win Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Max Verstappen adds another victory to his name with winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 with Lando Norris finishing second in the grid and George Russell third.

Max Verstappen Dominates Under The Lights To Win Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 (Image Credit: F1 via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 11:07:11 IST

Max Verstappen was the undisputed champion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after passing Lando Norris, who had initially claimed first position, right on the first lap and taking over the lead he would never let go of. From the start, the Dutchman ruled the roost all through the 50 lap race, gradually managing his speed and tires while others were battling their way up behind him. Norris, who had an excellent start and was the fastest in the wet qualifying session, could not, however, track Verstappen’s pace and take over the race like he did.

With the race on, Verstappen’s great tactics were becoming increasingly evident. He postponed his pit until lap 26 when he came out just in front of Russell and created a solid gap. Simultaneously, Russell and Norris were in for fresh tires already, with Norris coming out fourth and fighting even harder to get back. The mixture of steady pace, tire management, and timely decision made Verstappen increase his lead to over five seconds by lap 34, and the lead was just getting bigger from there.

Not only does this victory elevate Verstappen to the title but it also affirms his top position in the rankings. The Las Vegas triumph is another strong assertion of his superiority in the 2025 season. The race gave a glimpse of the future for Norris and his contemporaries, but it also underscored their distance from the current champ. Verstappen’s Las Vegas performance is going to be referenced not only as a display of good but also of genius driver and championship-level mental skills somewhere along the line.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 11:07 AM IST
