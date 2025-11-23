The performance of Lakshya Sen was nothing less than spectacular as he managed to come from behind to win over Chou Tien Chen who is world’s No. 6 and thus entered the men’s singles final of the Australian Open.

Lakshya Sen In Australian Open

The match score was 17-21, 24-22, and 21-16 in favor of Sen, and the Indian star lost the first game but Chou, using his powerful smashes and wide ranging shots, kept the Indian player under constant pressure from the get go. The beginning of the match was very difficult for him, but Sen displayed mental fitness when he came back from the interval and got into long rallies, one of which was 44 shots long, proving to be both stubborn and strong willed.

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final



In the second game, the battle escalated very quickly at 20-20, the tension was at its peak and Sen rescued three game points before winning the round 24-22. Chou, who is 35, began to have trouble with his movements and committed errors while Sen was turning fresher and gaining the momentum. From 14-7 onward, the Indian player executed a mighty finish despite Chou trying hard to close the gap. It was during this time that Chou committed a couple of errors and Sen took advantage of that and he also took the lead.

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen



Sen, backed by the crowd’s full power, was the one who won the last game 21-16. The victory not only underscores Sen’s increase of maturity and the whole idea of being a smart player with a good strategy in the finals but also sends a very powerful message about his ability to eliminate high ranked players in the important matches that are next. His way to the final is well-deserved and the award is another milestone in his ascending career. For Chou, the outcome means that age and fitness are the factors that do decide at this level, especially when one has to deal with an opponent who is younger, full of energy, and well-prepared.

Also Read: BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series