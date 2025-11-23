LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

The victory not only underscores Sen's increase of maturity and the whole idea of being a smart player with a good strategy in the finals but also sends a very powerful message about his ability to eliminate high ranked players in the important matches that are next.

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final (Image Credit: ANI)
Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 10:49:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

The performance of Lakshya Sen was nothing less than spectacular as he managed to come from behind to win over Chou Tien Chen who is world’s No. 6 and thus entered the men’s singles final of the Australian Open.

Lakshya Sen In Australian Open 

The match score was 17-21, 24-22, and 21-16 in favor of Sen, and the Indian star lost the first game but Chou, using his powerful smashes and wide ranging shots, kept the Indian player under constant pressure from the get go. The beginning of the match was very difficult for him, but Sen displayed mental fitness when he came back from the interval and got into long rallies, one of which was 44 shots long, proving to be both stubborn and strong willed.

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

In the second game, the battle escalated very quickly at 20-20, the tension was at its peak and Sen rescued three game points before winning the round 24-22. Chou, who is 35, began to have trouble with his movements and committed errors while Sen was turning fresher and gaining the momentum. From 14-7 onward, the Indian player executed a mighty finish despite Chou trying hard to close the gap. It was during this time that Chou committed a couple of errors and Sen took advantage of that and he also took the lead.

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen 

Sen, backed by the crowd’s full power, was the one who won the last game 21-16. The victory not only underscores Sen’s increase of maturity and the whole idea of being a smart player with a good strategy in the finals but also sends a very powerful message about his ability to eliminate high ranked players in the important matches that are next. His way to the final is well-deserved and the award is another milestone in his ascending career. For Chou, the outcome means that age and fitness are the factors that do decide at this level, especially when one has to deal with an opponent who is younger, full of energy, and well-prepared.

Also Read: BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 10:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australian open badmintonAustralian Open FinalLakshya SenLakshya Sen Australian Open

RELATED News

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

India vs South Africa: This Unexpected Player to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Shubman Gill, Not Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma

Row Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Super Over Snub Against Bangladesh A; India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Reveals Real Reason

‘Calm, Composed, Easy-Going’: After ₹18 Cr CSK Trade, Sanju Samson Opens Up On Why He Wants To Play Under MS Dhoni

Travis Head Breaks 127-Year-Old Record With His 69-Ball Century In 1st Ashes Test; Here Is A List Of The Fastest Test Centuries

LATEST NEWS

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

161 Packets, 20 Kg Of Explosive Material, Found Near School In Uttarakhand, Security On High Alert After Delhi Blast

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

Delhi NCR Breathes TOXIC Air, AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas, Check Out The GRAP Measures

Shootout In Greater Noida: Gunmen Open Fire On Students’ Car, Several Vehicles Damaged

Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Of Heavy Rainfall

26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

Several International Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Venezuela, After U.S. FAA Issues Warning Of ‘Potentially Hazardous Situation’

Gurugram Horror: Severed Head, Chopped Braids and Leg of Minor Girl Found, Police Suspect ‘Black Magic’ Ritual

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final
Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final
Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final
Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

QUICK LINKS