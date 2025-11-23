BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

The Indian men’s cricket team is facing a difficult period before the three match ODI series against South Africa, which is going to start on November 30, as captain Shubman Gill won’t be part of the series because of a neck injury.

Shubman Gill’s Injury

Gill was trying to do a slog sweep off spinner Simon Harmer during the first test when he sustained a whiplash injury and he was in so much pain that he held his neck. Afterwards, he was taken to the hospital and is now being assessed by a spinal specialist in Mumbai with the help of MRI scans to see if there is any damage to the muscles or nerves.

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain For India vs South Africa ODI Series

The BCCI has named KL Rahul the captain of the team for the upcoming ODI series, thereby confirming Gill’s unavailability, and this will be Rahul’s return as a captain after nearly two years. The BCCI has appointed Rahul as the temporary chief with captain Gill out of the picture and another star, Shreyas Iyer, off the list due to a rib injury. Rahul’s last ODI captaincy was in the 2023 series against South Africa. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also among those considered, but his limited ODI appearances in the last year made Rahul the more attractive choice.

South Africa vs India ODIs

The uncertainty surrounding Gill’s injury is a setback for India’s preparations. The medical team has indicated that his condition is more complicated than just a spasm and he may not be fit for the T20I series starting December 9. Considering the tight schedule of the series and the need for complete fitness, the team management and selectors are working out a plan for a prolonged absence. With Rahul at the helm, the Indian ODI team will strive to keep up the good spirit and focus on the series against South Africa while dealing with the absence of their originally designated leader.

