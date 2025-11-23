LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert 26 11 Mumbai attacks Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also among those considered, but his limited ODI appearances in the last year made Rahul the original choice.

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series (Image Credit: X)
BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 23, 2025 10:18:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

The Indian men’s cricket team is facing a difficult period before the three match ODI series against South Africa, which is going to start on November 30, as captain Shubman Gill won’t be part of the series because of a neck injury.

Shubman Gill’s Injury

Gill was trying to do a slog sweep off spinner Simon Harmer during the first test when he sustained a whiplash injury and he was in so much pain that he held his neck. Afterwards, he was taken to the hospital and is now being assessed by a spinal specialist in Mumbai with the help of MRI scans to see if there is any damage to the muscles or nerves.   

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain For India vs South Africa ODI Series

The BCCI has named KL Rahul the captain of the team for the upcoming ODI series, thereby confirming Gill’s unavailability, and this will be Rahul’s return as a captain after nearly two years. The BCCI has appointed Rahul as the temporary chief with captain Gill out of the picture and another star, Shreyas Iyer, off the list due to a rib injury. Rahul’s last ODI captaincy was in the 2023 series against South Africa. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also among those considered, but his limited ODI appearances in the last year made Rahul the more attractive choice.  

South Africa vs India ODIs

The uncertainty surrounding Gill’s injury is a setback for India’s preparations. The medical team has indicated that his condition is more complicated than just a spasm and he may not be fit for the T20I series starting December 9. Considering the tight schedule of the series and the need for complete fitness, the team management and selectors are working out a plan for a prolonged absence. With Rahul at the helm, the Indian ODI team will strive to keep up the good spirit and focus on the series against South Africa while dealing with the absence of their originally designated leader.

Also Read: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-4india national cricket teamkl rahulKL Rahul Indian captainKL Rahul Indian captain ind vs saShubman Gill injurysouth africa national cricket teamsouth africa vs indiaSouth Africa vs India ODIs

RELATED News

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

India vs South Africa: This Unexpected Player to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Shubman Gill, Not Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma

Row Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Super Over Snub Against Bangladesh A; India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Reveals Real Reason

‘Calm, Composed, Easy-Going’: After ₹18 Cr CSK Trade, Sanju Samson Opens Up On Why He Wants To Play Under MS Dhoni

Travis Head Breaks 127-Year-Old Record With His 69-Ball Century In 1st Ashes Test; Here Is A List Of The Fastest Test Centuries

LATEST NEWS

161 Packets, 20 Kg Of Explosive Material, Found Near School In Uttarakhand, Security On High Alert After Delhi Blast

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

Delhi NCR Breathes TOXIC Air, AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas, Check Out The GRAP Measures

Shootout In Greater Noida: Gunmen Open Fire On Students’ Car, Several Vehicles Damaged

Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Of Heavy Rainfall

26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

Several International Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Venezuela, After U.S. FAA Issues Warning Of ‘Potentially Hazardous Situation’

Gurugram Horror: Severed Head, Chopped Braids and Leg of Minor Girl Found, Police Suspect ‘Black Magic’ Ritual

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series
BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series
BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series
BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

QUICK LINKS