The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 will surely be a highlight of the Formula One World Championship event, as the battle of these incredible drivers will take place under the bright lights of the Strip in the circuit that runs round the famous landmarks like the Bellagio and the Sphere.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

The 6.2 km track will have 50 laps for the cars to push their limits and, moreover, the championship battle has tightened up tremendously, the current leader Lando Norris is very close to his teammate Oscar Piastri, who is the next contender in the driver standings, while the reigning champion Max Verstappen is still waiting, hoping for a turn of events that would be beneficial to him. There are precise broadcasting arrangements even for the Indian and other international viewers.

For Indian viewers, the live action is available through the FanCode app, or they can choose the Tata Play FanCode sports channel. For the rest of the countries, streaming is provided through F1 TV Pro, and ESPN (USA) and Sky Sports (UK) are among the networks that carry the traditional broadcasting. The Indian Standard Time (IST) has the race start time set at 9:30 AM on Sunday.

The place of the race adds extra thrill to the event, the night race not only accelerates but also demands the drivers to prove their talents in a city with a Hollywood type of atmosphere full of lights and glamour, while they are on a street circuit layout that is already different from the traditional ones in terms of making it challenging for them. The fewer the opponents, the more important every lap, pit stop and tactical call becomes to winning the championship. Thus, it’s not just a regular Grand Prix but a race combining along with timing, show and title hopes.

