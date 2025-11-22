LIVE TV
India vs South Africa: This Unexpected Player to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Shubman Gill, Not Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma

Indian batter KL Rahul is expected to captain the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning November 30, as Shubman Gill has been ruled out due to a neck injury.

KL Rahul is expected to captain the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 22, 2025 22:28:33 IST

Indian batter KL Rahul is expected to captain the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning November 30, as Shubman Gill has been ruled out due to a neck injury.

According to a BCCI source, Rahul is the frontrunner to take over the captaincy for the series amid Shubman’s injury. 

KL Rahul Likely to Take Over ODI Captaincy

Rahul is likely to lead the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as India will be without their captain, Shubman Gill. Gill, India’s ODI captain, suffered the injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and is currently undergoing further assessment in Mumbai. 

What Happened to Shubman Gill? 

The 26-year-old had sustained a neck injury on Day 2 during India’s first Test against South Africa. Gill was taken to the hospital after Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, shortly after retiring hurt in the first innings, having faced just three balls.

Gill has not regained full fitness for the second Test and will proceed to Mumbai for further assessment.

Why KL Rahul Becomes India’s Top Captaincy Choice?

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed his deputy in ODIs for the recently concluded Australia series in October, is also out of action due to an injury. Iyer suffered the injury during the third ODI against Australia.

With Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer out of action, Rahul emerges as the likely stand-in captain. Rahul boasts impressive ODI stats, having scored 3092 runs in 88 matches at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 88.41. 

India vs South Africa ODI Series Date 

India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6. The much-anticipated series also marks the international comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in home conditions.

KL Rahul’s Strong ODI Record Backs His Captaincy Claim

Rahul has slammed 3092 runs in 88 fixtures for India in ODIs at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 88.41, including seven hundreds and 18 fifties. In the recently concluded ODI series in Australia, Rahul scored 49 runs in two innings at an average of 24.50.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 10:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS