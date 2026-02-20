F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video

WATCH: The Moment Ferrari’s ‘Macarena’ Wing Flipped The F1 Rulebook Upside Down In Bahrain
The innovation never stops in F1
Contrast and compare @ScuderiaFerrari‘s different rear wing systems 👀#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/kd6HRINJFA
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 19, 2026
Whetting the appetite for the season ahead 🤩
Hamilton 🆚 Piastri#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/cW8xGcrqfM
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 19, 2026
Why Ferrari’s SF-26 Rotating Wing Is Legally Untouchable (For Now)
As the paddock was in the heat of “illegal” rumours, the FIA’s Technical Department is said to have given Ferrari a provisional go-ahead. The 2026 regulations indicate a changeover period for the use of active parts, but they do not directly prohibit the amount of rotation, as long as the wing goes back to its high-downforce state for cornering.
It was rumoured that Mercedes and Red Bull were “frantically running CFD simulations” to figure out if they could recreate the design in time for the Australian Grand Prix.
Also Read: NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today’s Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details