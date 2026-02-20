LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai accident Accenture AI strategy Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video

F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video

Ferrari has flipped the script in F1 Bahrain 2026. Watch how the SF-26's "Macarena" wing rotates 180 degrees to erase drag and give Lewis Hamilton a massive 2026 advantage.

F1 2026 Latest News: Ferrari's Radical 180 Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain - Watch Video (Image Source:X)
F1 2026 Latest News: Ferrari's Radical 180 Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain - Watch Video (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 20, 2026 13:51:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video
Ferrari just lit the fuse on Formula 1’s 2026 tech war, starting with a wild move at the back of the SF-26. During the last pre-season test in Bahrain, everyone’s eyes were on Lewis Hamilton, and then his car’s rear wing didnt just open up like the others. It spun around.
The whole thing flipped, almost like it was dancing. Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s boss, started calling it the “Macarena” wing.

WATCH: The Moment Ferrari’s ‘Macarena’ Wing Flipped The F1 Rulebook Upside Down In Bahrain



Shred by F1’s official X handle, this video presents SF-26’s wild engineering in action. When Hamilton comes out of the last corner and hits the active aero, those IBM-labelled wing pieces dont just tilt, but they snap around in perfect sync, flipping in under 400 milliseconds. That’s as fast as the FIA allows. 
Here’s what makes it different: when Hamilton hits “Straight-Line Mode,” the wing doesn’t just flatten out like Red Bull’s or Mercedes versions. It actually rotates up to 225 degrees, which is far enough that the top part starts making a bit of lift instead of just killing drag.
By stalling the entire rear wing, Ferrari gets rid of the drag that’s been slowing down every other team’s new cars. If this works as well as it looked in testing, Hamilton might show up at the first race with a serious top-speed edge.



Why Ferrari’s SF-26 Rotating Wing Is Legally Untouchable (For Now)

As the paddock was in the heat of “illegal” rumours, the FIA’s Technical Department is said to have given Ferrari a provisional go-ahead. The 2026 regulations indicate a changeover period for the use of active parts, but they do not directly prohibit the amount of rotation, as long as the wing goes back to its high-downforce state for cornering. 

It was rumoured that Mercedes and Red Bull were “frantically running CFD simulations” to figure out if they could recreate the design in time for the Australian Grand Prix.

Also Read: NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today’s Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bahrain pre-season testing 2026 highlightsf1f1 2026F1 2026 active aero loopholeF1 2026 active aerodynamics explainedF1 2026 latestF1 2026 newsf1 2026 updatesFerrari 180 degree rotating wingFerrari Macarena wing Bahrain testingFerrari rotating rear wing videoFerrari SF-26 technicalFerrari top speed advantageFerrari upside down wing F1 2026FIA ruling Ferrari wing 2026Fred Vasseur Macarena wingLewis Hamilton Ferrari debut newsLewis Hamilton Ferrari SF-26 top speedLewis Hamilton SF-26 reactionSF-26 air brake technologySF-26 lightning start Bahrai

RELATED News

“₹20 Crore IPL Auction Star?” Mohammad Kaif’s Big Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report

‘Almost The Dhawans’: Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Viral Sangeet Photos Break The Internet

LATEST NEWS

Upcoming IPOs On Dalal Street: From Healthcare to Diamond Jewellery, Grey Market Hints at Early Gains as Market Prepares for IPO Surge

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

Shakira India Tour 2026: Good News For ‘Whenever Whenever’ Singer Fans, Legendary Star To Perform In Delhi And Mumbai Soon – Check Dates, Ticket Booking Details

‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer OUT: Woody And Buzz Reunite For A High-Tech Showdown In Pixar’s New Chapter | WATCH

Obscene MMS Or AI Trap? From Arohi Mim To Angel Nuzhat Viral Leaked Video Controversy, Police Warn Of Phishing, Deepfakes And Digital Blackmail

Vivo V70 Vs Google Pixel 10a: From Display To Processor, Here Is the Detailed Comparison You Must Read Before Buying

Gurugram Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Taken 4 Km Away From Home While Playing, Raped, Throttled And Buried In Shallow Pit; Neighbour Held After CCTV Footage Emerges

WATCH: Pakistan Army Caught Lying, BLA Video Shows Captured Soldiers Pleading For Help As Asim Munir Abandons His Own Men, ‘Fought For Mulk, Disowned Now’

ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Standing On Moving Bike As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video
F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video
F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video
F1 2026: Ferrari’s Radical 180-Degree Rotating Wing Leaves Red Bull and Mercedes Scrambling In Bahrain — Watch Video

QUICK LINKS