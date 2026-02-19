NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today’s Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The NBA promises an action-packed day, headlined by marquee clash between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors scheduled in the day’s roaster. Houston Rockets will be up against Charlotte Hornets in the first match of the day while Brooklyn Nets take on Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks play Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers face Washington Wizards. All these matches will begin at 5:30 AM (IST).

The encounter between Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks will start at 6:00 AM (IST) and will be available on Amazon Prime. Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls will play at 6:30 AM (IST) while the clash between Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs starts at 7:00 AM (IST).

Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be up against each other and the match starts at 8:30 AM (IST). This will be available on Amazon Prime.

Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings will lock horns each other with their proceedings starting at 8:30 AM (IST). The last match of the between Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers start at 9:00 AM (IST).

“Anticipation. That’s all it is.” 🔒 2,728 steals (2nd all-time)

6-time SPG leader

9-time All-Defense CHRIS PAUL, DEFENSIVE DYNAMO over his 21-year career! pic.twitter.com/cHS2Au8OBO — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2026

You Will need a League Pass for the following matches

Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers

Also Read: SL vs ZIM | All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

