NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today's Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The NBA dishes out a busy February 19 schedule with a full slate of games, headlined by marquee clash between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Fans can catch all the action live on TV broadcasts and NBA League Pass.

Published: February 19, 2026 19:32:15 IST

The NBA promises an action-packed day, headlined by marquee clash between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors  scheduled in the day’s roaster. Houston Rockets will be up against Charlotte Hornets in the first match of the day while Brooklyn Nets take on Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks play Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers face Washington Wizards. All these matches will begin at 5:30 AM (IST). 

The encounter between Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks will start at 6:00 AM (IST) and will be available on Amazon Prime. Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls will play at 6:30 AM (IST) while the clash between Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs starts at 7:00 AM (IST). 

Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be up against each other and the match starts at 8:30 AM (IST). This will be available on Amazon Prime. 

Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings will lock horns each other with their proceedings starting at 8:30 AM (IST). The last match of the between Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers start at 9:00 AM (IST). 

You Will need a League Pass for the following matches

Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers
Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
Orlando Magic vs  Sacramento Kings
Denver Nuggets vs  LA Clippers

